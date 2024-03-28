Rumor Has It ‘Spyro 4’ Is in Development at Toys for Bob

Rumor has it that Toys for Bob is developing a fourth Spyro the Dragon video game in collaboration with Microsoft.

Recommended Videos

Spyro is a game series initially created by Insomniac Games for Playstion in 1998. The original series consisted of three games: Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. All of these were platform games in which users played a little purple dragon named Spyro and helped him navigate obstacles and enemies on his numerous adventures to save his fellow dragons. The games were very well-received, leading to other developers creating additional Spyro games for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo platforms.

Over the years, the original series has remained memorable. It’s an especially nostalgic series since many current adult gamers can recall playing Spyro as children. So it wasn’t surprising when game developer Toys for Bob capitalized on the nostalgia with a reboot series, Spyro Reignited Trilogy. The series received relatively positive reviews and even earned an award for Family/Kids Title of the Year at the Australian Games Awards. Now, reports have arisen that Toys for Bob is developing another Spyro game.

Is Spyro 4 in development?

According to insiders, Spyro 4 is in development, although this news has not yet been officially confirmed by Toys for Bob. However, it aligns with earlier reports that Toys for Bob was developing an untitled project with Microsoft. Recently, Toys for Bob decided to go independent and split from its parent company, Activision, after mass layoffs. Shortly after the split, reports arose that Microsoft had signed a deal with the newly independent studio and agreed to fund its first indie title.

Gamers have been speculating over a new Spyro game from Toys for Bob for over a year and it wasn’t long before hope arose that Spyro 4 was the untitled project with Microsoft. Now, an insider claims that the speculation from fans is correct. The claim comes from Canadian Guy Eh, who TheGamer describes as a “reliable Crash Bandicoot and Spyro insider.” The insider claims he was able to confirm the news with developers in the industry while attending PAX East.

However, the insider noted that Spyro 4 allegedly just went into development in January of 2024. This means that the game would be in its earliest stages of development if the news is true. Even if it is in development, we may not see Spyro 4 for years. Additionally, given how things are prone to change in the industry, especially in the early stage of projects, there’s always a chance the game won’t actually come to fruition.

Ultimately, insiders claim that Spyro 4 is coming, but one will need to await an official confirmation from Toys for Bob, which may be some time if the company waits until progress on the game is further along before announcing it.

(featured image: Toys for Bob)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]