The Apple TV+ series Servant is a wild ride! The story is about a wealthy family who suffers an unimaginable tragedy in their Philadelphia townhouse, then hires a live-in nanny with a dark past who turns out to be much more than she claims to be.

Recommended Videos

The psychological thriller was created by Tony Basgallop (The Consultant) and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, who also directed many episodes. Shyamalan originally planned for a 6-season run, but in 2022, season 4 was touted as the end of the series.

Indeed, parts of season 4, episode 10, “Fallen,” which aired on March 17, 2023, seemed to wrap up the ending in a neat little package … but it also introduced new potential storylines and left many questions so purposely vague, we have to wonder if there’s more story to be told.

What is Servant about?

***Spoilers for Servant ahead***

Servant is a mind-bending psychological thriller about love, grief, and guilt. These themes are explored as the Turners grapple with the loss of their infant son, Jericho. In the beginning, television news reporter and Type A mom Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) feigns normalcy while caring for her baby, which to our horror, we soon realize is actually a realistic baby doll that she thinks is real. Her husband Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) is a sought-after chef who keeps up the charade with help from Dorothy’s brother, Julian Pearce (Rupert Grint).

To appease Dorothy, they hire a live-in nanny named Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free), who grew up in Wisconsin before both her parents died in a mysterious fire. Leanne often displays supernatural abilities, including bringing Jericho back to life whenever she’s around. As the series progresses, we discover that Leanne purposely came to the Turner home after a brief encounter with Dorothy years earlier. We also learn that she’s a member of a terrifying cult called the Church of Lesser Saints, and they’re none too pleased that Leanne ran off and left them.

(Apple TV+)

How did season 4 end?

Everything starts to go haywire this season, with the Turners’ impressive brownstone crumbling around their ears, cult members infiltrating their ranks, and hoards of strangers standing around their garden staring creepily at them. In the end, Dorothy must finally confront the fact that her son is dead and she is responsible for his death, thus resisting Leanne’s inexplicable magic that keeps him “alive.” She finds the strength to face the truth, freeing herself and her husband from Leanne’s grip.

Without Jericho to dangle, Leanne ultimately chooses to complete the final cult ritual and set the Turner home ablaze, seemingly perishing in the flames. Later, Julian is approached by police officer Stephanie Reyes (Victoria Cartagena), whom we’d seen only briefly before. She turns out to be a member of the cult, revealing that she was the officer who arrived on the scene when Jericho died. She implies the cult has been secretly orchestrating events from the start, and there may be cult members everywhere, walking among us. Most importantly, she claims the cult revived Julian after he died from a drug overdose, making him automatically a member. Julian is skeptical, but as he catches his reflection in a store window, he momentarily glimpses a huge set of angel wings springing from his own back.

A vague, open-ended finale

You can see why fans are clamoring for more Servant! Apple TV+ called season 4 the last season, but with an ambiguous ending like this one, there’s ample room for a spin-off. Perhaps the next installment could feature Julian in the leading role? We can hope! Until then, all seasons of Servant are streaming on Apple TV+.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]