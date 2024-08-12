We love getting invested in sports, whether the games are real, such as the recently held Paris Olympics, or fictional, as with Netflix’s golfing drama, Rising Impact. The series’ second season was added to the streaming platform in August, so when will the third season air?

Following the trials of golfing prodigy, Gawain Nanaumi, Rising Impact takes us into the serious world of competitive golf. The first season came in June 2024, and fans didn’t have to wait long at all for a second season, with all the episodes becoming available on August 6. The second season ramped up the stakes for Gawain as he pushed himself harder than ever before to achieve his dream of becoming the world’s best golfer.

Will Netflix move forward?

The first season of the show drew in a reported 1 million viewers in its first week—not bad for a small sports anime, but still quite a bit lower than some of Netflix’s other original anime. There are no clear figures for how the second season has gone down just yet, however, and no plans for a third season have been announced.

Netflix is likely waiting to see how the second season performs before it decides whether to move ahead or not. There is plenty of source material though for the show to continue moving forward, with four volumes that follow after the Camelot Cup Arc. So far, the anime has adapted thirteen out of the fourteen volumes written by Nakaba Suzuki. Perhaps one of these volumes will shed some light on Gawain’s personal history and reveal where he inherited his prodigal talents.

