Has ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Been Renewed for Season 2?

For anyone who enjoyed Amazon Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, Netflix recently released its own “love triangle involving brothers” show. My Life With the Walter Boys premiered on Netflix on December 7 and has since been making waves globally, reaching the coveted Top 10 in 88 countries. But is that enough for the show to get renewed?

Based on the Wattpad novel by Ali Novak, My Life With the Walter Boys sees New York City girl Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) move to Colorado after the tragic death of her parents and sister. There, she ends up with the Walter family, thrown into a house with nine boys and one young girl, and predictably, chaos ensues. While Jackie has a hard time fitting in at first, she manages to make a few new friends at school and bond with all of the Walter kids in her own way.

But two of the older Walter brothers, Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde), begin to fall for Jackie, and a turbulent love triangle takes center stage in her life. Who will she choose? It’s hard to say. At the end of the season, Jackie runs away to NYC to stay with her uncle, and she and the brothers she left behind have no idea when they’ll see each other again.

Will Jackie manage to work through her grief? Is she destined to be with either of the boys? Will we find out in season 2?

Has Netflix renewed My Life With the Walter Boys?

You can breathe a sigh of relief—Jackie Howard’s story isn’t over yet. Netflix renewed My Life With the Walter Boys on December 19, less than two weeks after the show initially premiered. This is an unusually speedy renewal decision for Netflix. More often than not, fans are left waiting for weeks, sometimes even months, before they find out whether their favorite shows have been renewed or not.

Given My Life With the Walter Boys‘ success, though, it’s not all that surprising. Not only did it reach the Top 10 in 88 countries, but it is also currently No. 1 on Netflix’s Global English Top 10 TV list. We’ll have to wait a little longer for exact viewing figures, which Netflix has promised to release twice a year for the foreseeable future, but at least, for now, My Life With the Walter Boys will return.

So, now that the show has been renewed, one question remains: what will happen in season 2? So far, it’s anyone’s guess. There is currently no sequel to Ali Novak’s original My Life With the Walter Boys novel—though one is listed on Goodreads, there is no concrete news about its publication. As such, it’s now in the hands of the show’s writing team, which is headed up by Melanie Hansall.

Anything can happen next.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]