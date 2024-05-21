(L to R) BESSIE CARTER as PRUDENCE FEATHERINGTON and HARRIET CAINS as PHILLIPA FEATHERINGTON in episode 106 of BRIDGERTON
(NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX)
TV

Meet the Actress Who Brings Prudence Featherington to Life

Chelsea Steiner
Published: May 21, 2024 07:13 pm

Season three of Bridgerton undoubtedly belongs to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) friends-to-lovers romance. But the ton is still filled with enough interesting characters to keep us entertained amidst all the pining.

One such character is Prudence Dankworth  (née Featherington) the eldest Featherington daughter. Prudence is frequently in the company of her sister Philippa (Harriet Cains) and their mother Portia (Polly Walker). Like her mother and sister, Prudence is interested in money, fashion, and gossip, though not necessarily in that order. She made an unseemly debut when she passed out in front of the queen due to an overly tight corset.

Prudence spent much of the first two seasons attempting to secure a husband. After their father’s death, Portia attempted to marry Prudence off to his heir, Jack Featherington (Rupert Young), via a conniving seduction plan. While they were engaged, the plan changed when Portia sent Jack packing to the States.

Prudence later marries the foppish Harry Dankworth (James Phoon) and they spend much of the first part of season three trying to get pregnant. Prudence and Philippa act as comedic relief in the series and as foils to their smarter, sincere younger sister Penelope.

Who plays Prudence?

Prudence is played by British actress Bessie Carter. Carter has appeared in several series and films, including Cranford, Les Misérables, Howards End, and Beecham House. She also voiced some characters in Total War: Warhammer III.

Carter comes from British acting royalty. Her mother is Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) and her father is Jim Carter, best known as Mr. Carson from Downton Abbey. Both actors are prolific on stage and screen, which is likely where Bessie Carter caught the acting bug.

What does season three, part 2 have in store for Prudence Dankworth? Is she pregnant? We’ll have to wait until June to find out.

Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.