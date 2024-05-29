Why the Hottest Historical Drama of the Year May Not Return for Season 2

Viewers have been equal parts shocked and intrigued by the historical drama Mary & George since its premiere, raising curiosity regarding a potential season 2.

Mary & George is a fictional retelling of the stranger-than-fiction true story of the mother-and-son duo Mary (Julianne Moore) and George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine). The series delves into how the mother and son managed to rise to nobility in the early 1600s, earning titles of the Countess and 1st Duke of Buckingham respectively, in a span of just a few years. Much of their rise in power is attributed to the love affair between George and King James VI (Tony Curran), which Mary utilizes to her advantage.

The twisted and scandalous tale of Mary and George’s rise to power through sex and manipulation has delighted viewers. It is a suspenseful, thrilling, and provocative take on the unusual historical story, of which some facts remain under debate to this day, and viewers are anxious to know if there is more of Mary & George’s absurdity and humor in store for them.

Has Mary & George been renewed for season 2?

So far, Mary & George has not been renewed for a second season, and it remains questionable if such a renewal could happen. Those who have watched the first season will know that it ends on a note of finality. It brings the main story to a close, given that it fully adapts its source material, The King’s Assassin: The Fatal Affair of George Villiers and James I by Benjamin Woolley. Given some character deaths in the finale, the show would need to find a different story to adapt in order for there to be a second season.

Meanwhile, Mary & George has also been marketed as a limited series by Starz, indicating it will not receive a multi-season run. The limited series label may be why there have been no official updates or remarks on a second season. However, recently, several very well-received limited series have managed to secure second seasons due to their popularity. Shōgun (also based on a book) and Beef are two examples of shows that began as limited series but were so successful they prompted the development of more seasons. Even if Mary & George fully told the story of its titular duo, it could always take the anthology route and find another scandalous historical tale to tell in season 2.

Still, Shōgun and Beef are the exception rather than the norm for limited series. So, although it’s a possibility, there’s no evidence yet that Mary & George will go beyond a miniseries.

