‘Mary & George’: How To Watch the Provocative Period Drama

Mary & George hasn’t premiered (in the U.S.) yet, but it’s already becoming our next TV obsession. The historical drama series stars Julianne Moore as a 17th century noblewoman who grooms her son to seduce King James I. Scandalous!

If you’re tired of the longing glances and discrete finger-touching of romantic period dramas, Mary & George is for you. Based on a true story, the limited series stars Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, and Nicholas Galitzine as her son, George. Set in 17th-century England, the series follows Mary as she hatches a plot for her son to seduce King James I and become his lover so they can move up in society.

Here’s the trailer for the series, in case you missed it:

See? Mary & George looks absolutely bonkers. The limited series has already been released in the U.K., but us lowly common folk in the U.S. will have to wait until April 5, when all seven episodes of Mary & George premiere on Starz. Yes, that means you’ll need a subscription to Starz in order to watch it—since all seven episodes are dropping at once, you could get a free trial and cancel before the renewal date. That is something you could do.

