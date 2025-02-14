The Texas set series Landman landed on Paramount+ with a big oil splash. But fans want to know if season 2 is locked in and ready to go.

As of this moment, the series is reportedly getting a second season but that doesn’t mean we will see it soon. The show is reportedly filming later this month despite an official confirmation for season 2 not yet coming through. It is, however, a Taylor Sheridan show. As is the case with many of his Paramount+ shows, they tend to be guaranteed for a longer than a one season run with the exception being 1883. But that was a spin-off of the Yellowstone universe.

Landman, which stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy, an oil tycoon who is dealing with family drama and the dangerous life of someone who works in oil, came to Paramount+ and found success. But what I love about the series is that it puts Sheridan back in Texas. My favorite Taylor Sheridan work is Hell or High Water, a Chris Pine, Ben Foster, and Jeff Bridges movie set in Texas and centered around brothers stealing from the banks who stole from them and the oil on their land.

Which is why, I think, the star-studded series Landman has found such success with fans. Sheridan has a way with tackling stories of the wealthy in Texas (where he is from). Landman also stars Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, and more.

As of right now, the show is set to start filming but the season 2 announcement hasn’t official come from Paramount yet. Again, Sheridan’s work tends to get more than one season on the streaming platform and with the success the show found with fans, the filming notice is probably all we need to confirm that second season. But, for now, the show is set to return to filming without the official announcement out to the public.

