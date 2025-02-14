Will there be ‘Hotel Transylvania 5’?

The Hotel Transylvania series has spanned four movies, but is a fifth one on the horizon?

Even since the first Hotel Transylvania movie premiered in 2012, the franchise has spurred several successful movies and series. The latest movie in the franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, was released in 2022, and a series titled Motel Transylvania is slated to debut on Netflix this year. But will fans be getting a fifth Hotel Transylvania movie?

‘Hotel Transylvania 5’ yet to be confirmed

As of this writing, Hotel Transylvania 5 has yet to be confirmed. However, Genndy Tartakovsky, who directed the first three movies in the franchise, is optimistic a fifth film will be greenlit in the future.

During an interview with Collider, he spoke enthusiastically about the future of Hotel Transylvania. He told the outlet, “I think there’s gonna be more and more. It’s great. If there’s a demand for it, I think the fourth one did really well on Amazon. I think they want more. So we’ll see what happens.” Looks like there is hope that a new film will be in development in the future!

What is ‘Hotel Transylvania’ about?

Hotel Transylvania tells the story of Count Dracula (Adam Sandler), the owner of Hotel Transylvania, which caters to monsters who are seeking respite from human civilization. He handles the hotel affairs alongside his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez). The first movie shows Dracula doing everything to keep Mavis from falling in love with human Johnny (Adam Samberg).

The following movie, Hotel Transylvania 2, shows Mavis and Johnny as they raise their half-human/half-vampire son, Dennis. When Dennis shows no signs of vampire abilities, Dracula takes matters into his own hands to turn his grandson into a vampire. However, things become more complicated when Dracula’s father, Vlad, appears, turning the situation into a major family affair.

The third movie, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, has the Dracula family on a cruise ship for summer vacation. While there, Dracula falls in love with Ericka (Kathryn Hahn), the great-granddaughter of monster hunter Van Helsing. The fourth movie, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, was released through Amazon Prime Video and featured Brian Hull as the new voice of Dracula. The film has Johnny turning into a guinea pig and Dracula into a human. The two team up to reverse the change before it becomes permanent.

The upcoming series, Motel Transylvania, focuses on Dracula and Mavis opening a motel in California that will cater to both humans and monsters. But will Dracula be able to survive the hot California sun? We’ll see when the series premieres in 2025!

