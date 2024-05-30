Will Netflix’s Charming New Coming-Of-Age Series Receive a Second Season?

Geek Girl just enjoyed its Netflix premiere, but as soon viewers get a taste of this wholesome coming-of-age series, they’ll be eager to know if season 2 is on the way.

Recommended Videos

Based on the young adult novel of the same name by Holly Smale, the series follows Harriet Manners (Emily Carey), an intelligent, quirky, and awkward teenager who embraces her identity as a “geek.” Despite her optimistic attitude, she struggles to fit in and is frequently the target of bullying at her school. However, her life radically changes when she catches the eye of a high-profile modeling agency. Suddenly, she is a successful model capturing the attention of the world and cute male models. Not only must Harriet adjust to an entirely new environment as she enters the modeling world, but she must also remember who she really is as her social status rapidly changes.

Just like the book, Geek Girl is a light-hearted, fast-paced, and charming coming-of-age story. It provides a humorous dive into the world of fashion while also capturing a hopeful story about acceptance and learning to be true to oneself.

Has Geek Girl been renewed for season 2?

Given that Geek Girl only just premiered, it has not officially been renewed for a second season. However, the series certainly has room to expand if it wishes to. Smale’s Geek Girl book series consists of a total of six books, meaning there is plenty of source material for Netflix to work with. The books continue exploring Harriet’s modeling career, romantic exploits, and high school and family challenges. Additionally, although the main character is never explicitly identified as neurodivergent, Smale has confirmed the character has autism and dyspraxia, with all six books subtly exploring the diagnosis without putting a label on the character.

Geek Girl fully adapts the first book in Smale’s series and pulls a bit of material from books 2 and 3, but that still leaves many more stories to be told. Meanwhile, lead star Emily Carey showed interest in another season, telling Radio Times that she would love to let audiences know what happens to Harriet next. Whether or not the show is renewed, though, will largely depend on how it performs.

So far, the series has received largely positive early reviews from critics who praised its wholesome and fun premise. It will be several weeks before we know how it is doing viewership-wise. Given the book series’ fanbase, though, there should be quite a few viewers interested in the adaptation. Ultimately, there is definitely room to expand Geek Girl, and some of the cast is already looking ahead to future seasons. However, the show has yet to receive an official season 2 renewal from Netflix.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more