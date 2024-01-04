Will Netflix Turn ‘Fool Me Once’ Into ‘Fool Me Twice’ With a Season 2 Renewal?

Fool Me Once is the latest Harlan Coben thriller to arrive on Netflix. As viewers work their way through the twisty and unpredictable show, they will likely wonder if a season 2 is in store.

The series follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), an ex-military combat pilot who has been rattled by the recent murders of her sister, Claire (Natalie Anderson), and husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). On top of that, she is shocked when she glances at her nanny cam one day and sees her late husband, inexplicably alive and well, playing with their daughter in her house. The unsettling occurrence starts her on a journey to investigate the deaths of Joe and Claire further and find out what really happened to them.

Fool Me Once is just one of seven Coben novels that have been adapted to the screen by Netflix per a multi-year overall deal Coben signed with the streaming platform in 2018. Other notable Netflix adaptations of his work include The Stranger and Stay Close. While Coben’s thriller series Myron Bolitar is currently in development at the streamer as well, could Fool Me Once season 2 also further expand Netflix’s Harlan Coben Collection?

Is Fool Me Once getting a second season?

So far, there is no evidence that Fool Me Once will get a season 2. While the show has received relatively positive reviews and has been hanging out on Netflix’s top 10 chart since its release, there may not be a need for a second season. The show ended with a very strong sense of finality, with every part of the intricate mystery fully solved. Plus, after its draw-dropping final twist, well, let’s just say there might not even be enough characters left to fill a second season.

It’s worth noting that all seven of Coben’s Netflix series have run for just one season and been marketed as miniseries. Given that these are usually standalone novels being adapted, they fit neatly into an 8-part miniseries with no need for a multi-season run. Since Myron Bolitar is a book series, it’s most likely to be Coben’s first multi-season adaptation rather than Fool Me Once.

Fool Me Once likely won’t be getting a season 2, but fans of the show can rest assured that the series reaches a natural ending and exhausts all the source material.

