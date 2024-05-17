Should ‘Paw Patrol’ Get Its Own Theme Park?

Since its TV debut in 2013, Paw Patrol has grown beyond a children’s show into a bustling media franchise. With Paw Patrol video games, toys, books, and more, many are wondering if the franchise has plans for a theme park, as well.

Recommended Videos

The children’s series first premiered on the Nickelodeon network Nick Jr. in 2013 and is currently in its 10th season. The series follows a group of search and rescue dogs that go by the nickname “Paw Patrol.” Led by the precocious 10-year-old Ryder, the canine team members take on numerous rescue missions during which they save people, foil villains’ plans, or diffuse dangerous situations. The formulaic episode formats, problem-solving, and teamwork have appealed to both children and parents, resulting in Paw Patrol quickly becoming one of the most popular children’s shows currently on the air.

Its run hasn’t been without controversy, however, as the show has been accused of glorifying police officers without much awareness of the real-life issues of police brutality. Paw Patrol has also been accused of lacking in female representation and promoting authoritarianism. Despite false claims from conservatives that the show was being “canceled,” the franchise has gone largely unscathed. Not only is it still enjoying its TV run, but the franchise has continued expanding in other areas, too.

Does Paw Patrol have an amusement park?

(Nickelodeon)

Nowadays, almost every major franchise has a theme park. Often, these parks exist as individual sections of an even bigger theme park like Disney World, Universal Studios, or Nickelodeon Universe. So far, we’ve got Avengers, Harry Potter, and Star Wars parks, and we will soon be getting new parks for Nintendo, How To Train Your Dragon, and Universal Monsters, to name a few. As a result, it’s not surprising that many are curious about a Paw Patrol theme park.

Paw Patrol does not have its own theme park, but most Nickelodeon theme parks boast Paw Patrol-themed attractions or play areas. For example, Nickelodeon Universe in American Dream in New Jersey and Mall of America in Minnesota both have a Paw Patrol Adventure Bay, which includes slides, climbing structures, and activities. At Nickelodeon Adventure Lakeside in Grays, England, there is also a Paw Patrol zone with characters, games, and rides.

Whether in the United States or abroad, most can at least find Paw Patrol-themed rides and characters at their local Nickelodeon amusement parks. Perhaps if the show continues garnering so much attention, it will one day boast its own theme park or a considerable section of one or more Nickelodeon parks.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more