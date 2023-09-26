Constance Zimmer brings a New Life to ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’

Harlan Coben’s novels have fascinated fans for over a decade now and a new series on Prime Video has captivated audiences. A character that is new to the series is Shira, played by Constance Zimmer. While the series is a mystery story, we’re just as invested as the cast is and while talking with Zimmer for the series (prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), she talked about the excitement of bringing a new character to the series and the mystery of the show as a whole.

“It’s fun to be a part of a mystery type show, right? Because even the actors don’t know what’s happening,” Zimmer said. “And that is always intriguing to me because you get excited to read the next script just as much as an audience member gets to watch the next episode. We had loose outlines because obviously we have the books, but my character’s not in the books. So I was a little bit of a free spirit in sorts that I only had to follow along kind of one storyline, but then we could kind of create new storylines around her, which will be exciting for the people who have read the books that now we’re introducing a new character. Yet the story stays the same, which I love.”

Zimmer went on to talk about how the show doesn’t fit into a box. “But I think that anytime you have a show that you can’t really fit into just one box are the best because it means your characters are gonna be able to do so many different things in every episode from whether you’re running away from something that scares you or running towards something that scares you. I love that you have the teenagers need the help of the adults and the adults need the help of the teenagers. And you don’t see that very often. And, so I’m excited about that storytelling and that there’s so many similarities that it’s not about age, it’s about living in a time where we all, if you want to make a change in the world, you can do it now. I just think we have a generation of kids that aren’t willing to sit and wait for things to happen.”

You can see our full chat here:

Harlan Coben’s Shelter is now available on Prime Video.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]