‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Sees Krysten Ritter Join the Clone Club

Orphan Black: Echoes—a spinoff of the original Orphan Black series—is coming. Marketing itself as a “completely unique copy of the original,” the show will follow new characters years after the original series and show how the world has (and hasn’t) handled cloning technology. Here’s everything we know about Orphan Black: Echoes thus far.

When can I watch Orphan Black: Echoes?

The show is slated for release on June 23, 2024. It was originally slated for a March 2023 release to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the original series but the premiere was delayed. The show will be released on BBC America, AMC, & AMC+.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The teaser trailer is below:

You can also watch the first few minutes of the first episode here:

Who stars in the series?

Krysten Ritter plays the protagonist, Lucy, “a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.” Ritter is best known for Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23 and Jessica Jones. And while Ritter is listed as “Lucy”, you can bet there will be plenty more clones where she came from.

Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It’s A Sin) has been cast as an unnamed scientist, with Amanda Fix (North of Normal), Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap), Rya Kihlstedt (Superman & Lois), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) joining the cast as well.

What is Echoes about?

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

“Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

Additional Info

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is the series showrunner and executive producer. She and Ritter are both executive producers for the series, alongside John Fawcett, Kerry Appleyard, David Fortier, and Ivan Schneeberg, all of whom worked on the original Orphan Black. Nick Nantell and Katie O’Connell are also credited as EPs.

The show writers include Julian Camillieri, Alex Delyle, Anayat Fakhraie, Amy Louise Johnson, C. Quintana, and Sharyn Rothstein.

