Are We Getting ‘Fionna And Cake’ Season 2?

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake was a lovely return to form for one of the greatest animated TV shows to ever premiere on Cartoon Network. The show’s first season quickly went viral after debuting in late August 2023. Throughout the show’s fall run, fans tuned in week after week, revealing an obvious hunger for more stories in the Adventure Time universe.

It only makes sense that fans would want more Fionna and Cake episodes headed their way. So, can you expect a second season with everyone’s favorite gender-swapped iterations of Finn and Jake? Here’s what we know about Fionna and Cake season 2.

Fionna and Cake season 2 is on the way!

Good news, Fionna and Cake fans. Season 1 of the series is, in fact, in the works. On Tuesday, December 5, Max officially confirmed that Fionna and Cake will receive a second season. Max sounds particularly excited about the show’s return, at least according to comments shared by Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president for original comedy and adult animation over at both Max and Adult Swim.

“As proud stewards of the beloved Adventure Time brand, we have been delighted to dig deeper into the world through the Fionna and Cake lens. We look forward to following them on the next chapter of their journey!” Makkos said in the official press release.

As for a specific launch window for season 2, we’re not quite sure when the next set of episodes will premiere. In fact, it sounds like season 2 plans were up in the air until somewhat recently. In late October, Fionna and Cake’s executive producer Adam Muto told Variety that additional episodes were simply “in discussion.” At the time, Muto wasn’t even sure if Fionna and Cake would get a season 2, or if the series would receive “more of an anthology kind of approach” focused on some other character.

So while season 2 is on the way, don’t expect new episodes in the next couple weeks. It looks like the show’s team will need plenty of time to actually get to work on the next adventures for everyone’s favorite human and talking cat.

(featured image: Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]