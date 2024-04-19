Mark Williams as Father Brown in 'Father Brown'
Category:
TV

There’s Plenty More ‘Father Brown’ on the Way

Image of El Kuiper
El Kuiper
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 08:41 am

Though Father Brown season 12 has only just begun filming, rest assured, there’s plenty more on the way. The BBC has confirmed that Father Brown has also been renewed for season 13.

Recommended Videos

Mark Williams will return to helm the series as the titular character, after capturing the hearts of millions of viewers around the globe for well over a decade. Speaking to the BBC when the start of production on series 12 was announced, Williams said he felt like he was ” … starting to get to know him [Father Brown],” and that “he’s a mysterious sort of bloke, the sort of person who you can never predict other than knowing he won’t do what you expect. The best thing about playing the character is that I am never, ever bored by him.”

Well, that’s certainly good news, because fans of this popular BBC daytime mystery series certainly aren’t bored by him, either. Thankfully, there are two more years of episodes to look forward to, and this dual-season renewal isn’t necessarily surprising, either. With 120 episodes produced so far, Father Brown is one of the BBC’s oldest and most successful current shows, with viewers all over the world, including in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Spain, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, South Korea, Turkey, Poland, Japan, and more.

Though little has been revealed about Father Brown season 13 thus far (season 12 has only just started production, after all), there’s plenty to look forward to when the first of these two new seasons airs early next year. Mrs. Devine (Claudie Blakely) is all set to get married to Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers), Father Brown will meet both his greatest fan and a dastardly new enemy, Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood) will take up ballroom dancing, and Father Brown’s frenemy, the devious Flambeau (John Light), will return to join the fun, too.

If Father Brown’s production schedule stays on track, we’d expect Father Brown season 13 to premiere in January 2026. For now, all Father Brown episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and BritBox in the U.S.

(featured image: BBC)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When To Expect ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ on Netflix
Claudio Catano as Colonel Aureliano Buendia in One Hundred Years of Solitude
Category: TV
TV
When To Expect ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ on Netflix
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Season 5 Casts a Major New Character—How Will Eliza React?
Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet reading a letter in 'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' season 4
Category: TV
TV
‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Season 5 Casts a Major New Character—How Will Eliza React?
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Bluey:’ All About Chilli’s Sister Brandy
Brandy, Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo stand on the Heelers' front porch. Bluey and Bingo are wearing animal costumes.
Category: TV
TV
‘Bluey:’ All About Chilli’s Sister Brandy
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Owen Wilson Whipped Out the Perfect Analogy for Loki’s Character in ‘Loki’
Loki and Mobius in Disney+'s Loki.
Category: TV
TV
Owen Wilson Whipped Out the Perfect Analogy for Loki’s Character in ‘Loki’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Ncuti Gatwa Calls Out the Transphobia and Racism of the British Government
ncuti gatwa as the doctor in the club
Category: TV
TV
Ncuti Gatwa Calls Out the Transphobia and Racism of the British Government
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When To Expect ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ on Netflix
Claudio Catano as Colonel Aureliano Buendia in One Hundred Years of Solitude
Category: TV
TV
When To Expect ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ on Netflix
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Season 5 Casts a Major New Character—How Will Eliza React?
Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet reading a letter in 'Miss Scarlet and the Duke' season 4
Category: TV
TV
‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Season 5 Casts a Major New Character—How Will Eliza React?
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Bluey:’ All About Chilli’s Sister Brandy
Brandy, Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo stand on the Heelers' front porch. Bluey and Bingo are wearing animal costumes.
Category: TV
TV
‘Bluey:’ All About Chilli’s Sister Brandy
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Owen Wilson Whipped Out the Perfect Analogy for Loki’s Character in ‘Loki’
Loki and Mobius in Disney+'s Loki.
Category: TV
TV
Owen Wilson Whipped Out the Perfect Analogy for Loki’s Character in ‘Loki’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Ncuti Gatwa Calls Out the Transphobia and Racism of the British Government
ncuti gatwa as the doctor in the club
Category: TV
TV
Ncuti Gatwa Calls Out the Transphobia and Racism of the British Government
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Apr 18, 2024
Author
El Kuiper
El (she/her) is The Mary Sue's U.K. editor and has been working as a freelance entertainment journalist for over two years, ever since she completed her Ph.D. in Creative Writing. El's primary focus is television and movie coverage for The Mary Sue, including British TV (she's seen every episode of Midsomer Murders ever made) and franchises like Marvel and Pokémon. As much as she enjoys analyzing other people's stories, her biggest dream is to one day publish an original fantasy novel of her own.