‘Extraordinary’ Can’t Possibly Be Ending on That Massive Cliffhanger, Right?

The fantastically silly superpowered sitcom Extraordinary just had its second season. All the episodes dropped at once on March 6, and fans got to see if Jen (Máiréad Tyers) ever actually did receive the superpower she seemed to be the only person in the world without.

Spoilers ahead, look out! (Unless of course your superpower is the ability to avoid spoilers.)

How did Extraordinary season 2 end?

In the first episode of season 2, we’re introduced to “the Void” a bizarre energy field that the people of Jen’s world use to dispose of their trash. (Just one of the many days Extraordinary juxtaposes the fantastical with the mundane.) If you thought upon seeing it that the Void would become important in later episodes, you were right.

The season finale sees Jen finally taking steps to improve her humdrum life. She never got a power and she ended up sleeping with the therapist assigned to get her one, but she was able to get her romantic interest Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) away from his horrible wife Nora (Rosa Robson). Meanwhile, her best friend Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) was able to re-navigate her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Kash (Bilal Hasna).

But the price of this was Jen having to say goodbye to her deceased father, who she’d been speaking to via Carrie’s channel-the-dead powers and an old phone. It was heartbreaking for her but an important step in her growth as a person. She went to the Void to throw away the phone… and then unfortunately she tripped over a microwave and fell in the Void herself. Oops.

Then, Jen wakes up on what’s presumably the other side of the Void. We don’t see what’s before her, but we do hear her say, “You’ve got to be shitting me.”

It was a big cliffhanger to end on—so a season three must be coming soon, right?

Has Extraordinary season 3 been greenlit?

Unfortunately, there’s been no green light for a third season of Extraordinary just yet. Seasons one and two were greenlit at the same time, so perhaps the powers that be (pun not intended) are just waiting to see if season two gets as big an audience as season one.

It’s certainly done well critically, though. The series currently stands at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for both seasons with a 92% audience score. (That rises to 94% for the second season specifically.)

Máiréad Tyers said in an interview the day season 2 premiered, “I’d love for there to be another one. I feel like we’re only just getting going.” It’s also worth pointing out that while appearing on the podcast Brydon &, Tyers said she had actually signed on for four seasons.

So things do look fairly promising in terms of a season three. But if you’re granted the power of luck, you may want to send some in the show’s direction anyway.

(featured image: Hulu)

