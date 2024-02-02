One of Hulu’s Best Comedies of 2023 Is Coming Back for Season 2!

Extraordinary tells the story of Jen (Máiréad Tyers) an extra-ordinary person in a fantastical world. Everyone on her alternate Earth gets a superpower at around the age of eighteen, but Jen never got one. And that’s led her life in some very … interesting directions. Mostly downwards.

The show was renewed for a second season before the first one even debuted on Hulu and Disney+ Star. Unlike Jen, it’s a winner! And now that promised season two is very much on its way.

Who’s in the cast for season two?

Naturally, Máiréad Tyers will be returning in Extraordinary season 2 as Jen, and Sofia Oxenham and Bilal Hasna will be back as her flatmates Carrie and Kash. Completing this quartet is Luke Rollason as the hilariously named Jizzlord, a shapeshifter who spent years as a cat before regaining his human form right in front of Jen.

As for the supporting characters, Siobhán McSweeney of Derry Girls will be back as Jen’s mother Mary and Robbie Gee will return as her husband Ian. One notable absence from the cast list however seems to be Safia Oakley-Green, who played Jen’s obnoxious half-sister Andy.

As for new characters, we’ll be meeting George, a “power coach” played by Julian Barrett, Carrie’s new work colleague Clark, played by Kwaku Mills, and a woman named Nora, played by Rosa Robson, who has something to do with Jizzlord’s past. British acting legend Sir Derek Jacobi will also show up in a cameo role!

What does season two of Extraordinary have in store?

***Spoilers ahead for season one of Extraordinary***

In the final moments of Extraordinary season 1, Jizzlord seems to discover that he has a human family out there. It looks like this will form a big part of the second season via the character of Nora.

The official press release about the new season describes where Jen is going this season, saying we join her on “her powers journey as she enrolls as a client at the power clinic.” This looks to be where the character of George comes in. The press release also notes that “Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped.”

Meanwhile, Kash and Carrie broke up in the season finale, and it seems that season two will focus on the aftermath of that. We can probably assume that “work colleague Clark” will end up more than just a colleague for Carrie. (And hey, she deserves a healthy relationship at last.) Will Carrie and Kash get back together? Is that really a good idea? You’ll just have to wait to find out!

When will season two hit our screens?

Hulu announced the release date, and shared some first-look images, at the beginning of February this year. There will be a special screening and Q&A session in Los Angeles on February 8, and then the show will premiere on March 6, 2024.

And if only you had the power to manipulate time, you could be watching it right now!

