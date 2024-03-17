5 Fantastic Female-Driven Irish Series to Binge-Watch on St. Patrick’s Day

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, the one day a year where everyone feels a little bit Irish. For us Americans, St. Patty’s is a venerable party holiday, where we all dress in green, drink lots of Guinness, and kiss strangers (or is that just me?).

Recommended Videos

Ireland boasts a rich culture and heritage, including the country’s excellent film and television output. In recent years, a new batch of Irish writers, directors, and creators have delivered some of our favorite television series. These critically acclaimed shows run the gamut from dark crime thrillers to hilarious coming-of-age stories to madcap superhero adventures.

Here are five excellent, women-led series well worth a St. Patrick’s Day binge-watch.

Bad Sisters

(image: Apple TV+)

Sharon Horgan’s (Catastrophe) black comedy Bad Sisters was a sleeper hit for Apple TV+ in 2022. The series follows the five Garvey sisters (Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka), close-knit siblings who adore one another almost as deeply as they despise Grace’s prick of a husband John Paul (an odious Claes Bang). When the four sisters decide to kill John Paul to save Grace, they kick off a series of disastrous attempts to eliminate their smug brother-in-law.

Bad Sisters is anchored by excellent performances from Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. The relationships feel deep and lived-in, and the series’ twisty structure keeps you guessing until the finale. Bad Sisters has already been renewed for a second season, and I can’t wait to see what the Garveys get up to next.

Derry Girls

(image: Netflix)

Lisa McGee’s coming-of-age comedy Derry Girls is based on her childhood in Derry, Northern Ireland, in the 1990s during the Troubles. The series follows four best friends (and token boy) as they attend a Catholic girls’ secondary school, led by the hilariously deadpan Sister George Michael (a scene-stealing Siobhán McSweeney).

Few series have captured the elation, drama, and pure overload of teenage emotions better than Derry Girls. This deeply authentic portrait of adolescence is hysterically funny, poignant, and deeply moving. It’s no surprise that the series was a breakout hit, with many of its stars now headlining series of their own.

The Fall

(image: BBC Two)

If you’re into dark twisty crime series or are looking to fill the hole in your heart left by True Detective: Night Country, you’ll want to check out The Fall. The series takes place in Belfast, where Metropolitan Police Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) is investigating a serial killer who targets young women.

Unlike most mysteries, we know from the start that the murderer is Peter Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), a quiet family man who stalks and kills his prey with systematic efficiency. The series splits focus between Gibson and Spector, creating an eerie cat-and-mouse game between the two. Anderson shines as always, but it’s Dornan, whose disturbing performance will haunt you long after the series ends.

This Way Up

(image: Channel 4)

Irish comedian Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself) writes and stars in this dramedy that feels like an Irish answer to Fleabag. Bea plays Áine, an ESL teacher who recently had a nervous breakdown. Sharon Horgan (who executive produces the series) plays her sister Shona, who remains steadfastly supportive of her sister while battling demons of her own. Tobias Menzies (The Crown) plays the father of a student that Áine tutors.

This gem of a show offers a sympathetic look at mental health struggles and quarter-life crises, and effortlessly threads the needle between comedy and drama. Bea shines in the role, bringing her deft wit to the highly entertaining series. Americans can watch the first two seasons of This Way Up on Hulu.

Extraordinary

(image: Hulu)

If you’re tired of standard superhero fare, Extraordinary offers a welcome spin on the genre. Emma Moran’s inventive comedy series follows Jen (Máiréad Tyers), a twenty-something slacker who lives in a world where everyone gets a superpower when they turn 18. Everyone, that is, except for Jen.

Jen’s lack of powers is merely the backdrop for a delightful comedy about friendship, dating, and finding your place in the world. Joined by flatmates and best friends/couple Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Kash (Bilal Hasna), Jen navigates a relationship with shapeshifter Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) and starts therapy to unlock her powers. Both seasons are currently streaming on Hulu.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]