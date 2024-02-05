Will ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ Return for Another Season?

Dreaming Whilst Black became one of the BBC’s biggest shows of 2023. But will it return for season 2?

Loosely based on real-life events, Dreaming Whilst Black follows Kwabena, an aspiring filmmaker hoping to launch his career with his short film “Jamaica Road.” But the road to success is long and littered with prejudice, terrible colleagues, funding issues, and missed opportunities, and though his friends and family are eager to see him succeed, he’s got a ways to go before he can realize his dreams.

Dreaming Whilst Black season 1 ended with Kwabena screening his film for his family, friends, and industry professionals, but unfortunately, though the agent he’d invited was impressed, his second attempt at a short film didn’t land with his family quite as well as he hoped. Will he be able to turn things around? Will his family forgive him?

Luckily for Kwabena and fans of the show, Dreaming Whilst Black has been renewed for season 2 by the BBC and Showtime. The renewal is no surprise—the show garnered fantastic ratings and critical acclaim on both sides of the pond, and it’s all well-deserved. Dreaming is funny, heartfelt, and real, with every character getting a moment to shine in just six episodes. What will happen to Kwabena (Adjani Salmon), Amy (Dani Moseley), Funmi (Rachel Adedeji), Maurice (Demmy Ladipo), and Vanessa (Babirye Bukilwa) next? We’ll just have to wait to find out.

Originally produced as a web series, co-creator and star Adjani Salmon remarked upon the show’s success, saying “The response to Dreaming Whilst Black has been overwhelmingly loving, raucous and humbling. I’m blessed that we have a chance to entertain da peopledem again. Like season one, our goal is to end up being shared in the Aunties WhatsApp Groups.”

Dreaming Whilst Black season 2 is set to film in the U.K. later this year. All season 1 episodes are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer and Paramount+ with Showtime.

(featured image: BBC/Showtime/A24)

