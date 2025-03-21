Will there be ‘Blue Lock’ season 3?

Blue Lock’s second season has everyone hooked. Fans, and even the official NFL account, have been fawning over the last season of the anime on YouTube.

Isagi scored the final goal against Japan’s U-20 team. But winning one big match isn’t the end of the story for everyone in the Blue Lock project. Ego is just getting started, so when is season 3 going to drop?

There’s a bulk of material to cover from the manga. It would be odd for the anime to stop at season 2, given that it only covered the story until chapter 148. Blue Lock consists of nearly 300 chapters. But, even disregarding the extent of the source material, Blue Lock season 2’s post-credits scene hinted there is more to come.

Despite the heavy anticipation for the third season, no official announcement has been made yet. The anime’s social media pages and website haven’t confirmed Blue Lock season 3 is in the works, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. Given its positive reception, the anime will likely return. For now, though, this is still just speculation.

A Blue Lock season 3 wild card

The bonus scene was adapted from chapters 149-151 of the manga. Although Isagi thanked Rin post-match, Rin was still reeling from his loss. Naturally, Rin cursed Isagi and told him to die—because would this be Blue Lock if it didn’t include angst and intense friendship breakups? Probably not, but this ending set Rin and Isagi up as rivals on equal footing.

Additionally, a “wild card door” opened in the last scene. Behind it was Kunigami, who was initially eliminated. It looks as if Kunigami has been through intense training, which would explain his rather serious expression. The “Neo-Egoist League,” phase two of the Blue Lock project, seems to be Kunigami’s shot at redemption.

Kunigami is not the only one given an opportunity to join, though. Another beloved manga character finally made an on-screen appearance, and he’s ready to crush those who are part of the program. Keep your fingers crossed for Blue Lock season 3!

