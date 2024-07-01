‘Blue Lights’ Officers May No Longer Be Rookies, but They Aren’t Done Learning Just Yet

Blue Lights season 2 has now come to an emotional and explosive end on BritBox in the U.S., and thankfully, the Belfast-set police procedural drama is coming back for more.

Well before season 2 even aired in the U.K. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer earlier this year—in fact, even before they’d finished filming season 2—the BBC confirmed it had commissioned two more seasons of the hit drama series, which follows new police recruits Grace Ellis (Siân Brooke), Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff), and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) as they learn what it means to be a response police officer in such a complex, storied city. By the end of season 2, they’re no longer really rookies, though they’ll undoubtedly carry their past experiences with them as they head into seasons 3 and 4.

Though it has yet to be confirmed exactly which cast members will be returning for Blue Lights season 3 alongside the former probationary recruits, we’d imagine that Martin McCann will be returning as Stevie Neill, in addition to Joan Crawford (Helen McNally), Andi Osho (Sandra Cliff), Hannah McClean (Jen Robinson), Andrea Irvine (Nicola Robinson), and Frank Blake (Shane Bradley). Additional casting details will no doubt become available once the new series starts filming.

Given the show’s previous release schedule, one might expect that Blue Lights season 3 will air in the U.K. in the early spring of 2025, though comments made by Siân Brooke during an interview with Den of Geek suggest that it may take a little longer to get production for season 3 up and running: “It’s maybe a bit later [than last series] actually. For the turnaround, for them to get all their ducks in a row. I think it’ll be January time.” Co-creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson hinted as much during an official press event for the show previously, too, as reported by RadioTimes.com. This might mean that audiences will have to wait until late 2025 for new episodes to air; though, if the show continues its current trajectory, it will certainly be worth the wait.

There are plenty of character dynamics that Blue Lights season 3 can focus on, including Grace and Stevie’s budding romance, Annie’s complicated dynamic with Shane, Tommy’s ambition, and Jen Robinson’s new career. When I spoke to Lawn and Patterson following the premiere of Blue Lights’ season 2 finale on BritBox, they also mentioned that “the ghost of Gerry [Cliff] will still be present” in seasons 3 and 4, implying that while the characters may have moved on in their lives, they certainly aren’t done grieving yet after the tragic death of their colleague at the end of season 1.

At least we know these well-written, complex, and relatable characters will be back for more. In the meantime, you can watch (or re-watch) Blue Lights seasons 1 and 2 on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and BritBox in the U.S.

