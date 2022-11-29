Will There Be Another Season of ‘Wednesday’?

Everyone’s favorite odd family is back! There’s been a lot of buzz about Netflix’s Wednesday, and I definitely contributed to that hype. Everyone had high hopes for the Addams Family reboot, especially since it’s been revisited in various TV and movie adaptions. Jenna Ortega’s latest take on the character has been very well received. Her prom dance has been recreated all over TikTok, and fans can’t get enough of the character. If you don’t know the Addams Family, you have a lot of catching up to do, specifically with Wednesday Addams.

Did Tim Burton make Wednesday?

Tim Burton isn’t the creator of the series—that credit goes to Miles Millar and Alfred Gough. But Burton did direct four episodes of Wednesday, lending his signature playfully macabre style to the Netflix series.

The costuming and set for Wednesday are breathtaking. The shots are deliberate and whimsical—but what else do you expect with Tim Burton behind the scenes? With the number of fashion breakdowns appearing on my social media feed, the show’s aesthetic has won audiences over. How could it not? There’s been a recent resurgence of the pop-punk goth aesthetic (it’s that whole 20-year fashion cycle schtick), and the masses are conforming by adopting counterculture looks. Jokes, these are jokes—kinda.

What to know about Wednesday‘s first season

The ending of season 1 has the potential to branch off with various storylines. As showrunner Miles Millar explained to TVLine, the creators “felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles.” So the writers are ready to explore the characters in new storylines, which may mean good news for viewers!

The cast for season 1 of Wednesday includes:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

And everyone mentioned above better return.

Will there be a second season of Wednesday?

While audiences and the creators are ready for more of the Addams Family, we all have to wait for Netflix to make the call. The streaming platform has canceled over 30 shows this year, and more than 30 others are at risk of a similar fate. Will Wednesday’s pop culture popularity save it from cancellation? We’ll have to wait and see, but if Netflix wants to release the second season around the same time next fall, they need to start filming pretty soon. So we’ll find out soon enough—unless the show gets slated for a 2024 release.

