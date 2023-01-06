Wednesday fans everywhere are rejoicing (in a glowering, deadpan way, of course) because our infernal prayers have been answered. Wednesday has been renewed on Netflix! We’re getting a second season! We are woe-tally happy about this development. (Okay, I’ll stop, I’m sorry. I don’t want to catch any hands here.)

So what could happen in season 2? Joseph Crackstone has been defeated and the mystery of the Hyde has been solved, which means Wednesday is free to get up to other girl detective adventures. The possibilities are endless, but here’s what we want to see in season 2.

More Addams Family cameos

(Netflix)

In episode 7, “You Don’t Woe Me By Now,” we get one of the biggest treats of the season: A guest appearance by Uncle Fester, played by Fred Armisen. And Armisen was an absolute delight, giving Fester a touch of pathos as he fights to revive a mortally wounded Thing, but keeping Fester’s classic macabre kookiness intact. If Armisen doesn’t come back in season 2, then we promise pitchforks will be raised.

But there are more guest appearances that we could see in season 2! There’s Cousin Itt, for instance! And I bet Lurch could get up to something interesting if he got more screen time! The casting was so excellent in season 1 that Netflix could get someone truly amazing to play Grandmama. (Remember when Carole Kane played her in Addams Family Values?)

Obviously, this is still Wednesday’s show, and part of what makes the series work so well is that it lets her strike out on her own. Any Addams Family appearances should be kept to guest spots—but they would be really good guest spots.

More Addams Family history

(Netflix)

What surprised me the most about Wednesday season 1 was how invested I became in the story of Wednesday’s ancestor, Goody Addams. I had always thought of the Addams Family as just popping into existence, fully-formed, and the hints we got about their family history were surprisingly fascinating. I’d love to dig into the story of all the outcasts of Jericho, and how the Addamses came to be.

More mother-daughter drama

(Netflix)

Wednesday’s simmering feud with Morticia is the definition of teen angst, and we love it. Morticia is such a good mom! Wednesday is such a teenager! Wednesday does lighten up a little at the end of season 1, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of drama left to explore.

More spooky shenanigans at Nevermore

(Netflix)

How does one apply for a teaching position at Nevermore? I’m asking for a friend. The friend is me. I’m asking for myself. I wish I lived at Nevermore, is what I’m saying.

Season 1 barely scratched the surface of all the weird and morbid stuff that must go on at Nevermore. There’s so much more to explore! Plus, the school needs a new botany teacher and principal (although I’m crying that Christina Ricci and Gwendoline Christie’s characters are gone), which gives the show a perfect opportunity to reveal more about the school as their replacements settle in.

More Enid

(Netflix)

Wednesday is going to move back in with Enid next semester, right?? Because we need to see how Enid is handling her new werewolf powers. We need to see them being best friends some more. Maybe in season 2 they will be GIRLFRIENDS? I don’t know. I don’t care. I just need to see those two kids onscreen together again.

More Wednesday

(Netflix)

Yeah, I know, obviously the show will feature plenty more Wednesday, since it’s about Wednesday and the title is Wednesday. I’m just using this section to squeeze in a lil love letter to Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of our favorite gothy teen detective. Maybe she’ll dance again in season 2—or maybe she’ll pull out some other super weird hidden side of her that no one ever saw coming. (Although if you’ve seen the original Addams Family show from the ’60s, you know that Wednesday has always had a talent for dancing.) Maybe she’ll get in more fights with Enid and Morticia. Maybe she’ll find more hearts to break. Whatever she gets up to, Ortega absolutely nailed it in season 1, and we can’t wait to see where she takes Wednesday next.

(featured image: Netflix)

