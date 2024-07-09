How Can ‘All American’ Return for Season 7 Without Its Star Player?

Will there be an All American season 7? There better be! I gotta see these boys get all the way to nationals! Then the pro leagues! The Super Bowl! And wherever else people play important football games! C’mon coach, put season 7 in.

What’s All American about?

All American is about Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a rising football player at South Crenshaw High in L.A.—the show is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger, who developed the series for The CW with producer Greg Berlanti. Big-time coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) catches wind of James’ talent and invites the kid to play on his team in Beverly Hills. The Hollywood high school football big leagues. There’s one caveat: Spencer has to move in with his new coach and family in order to secure a spot at the school, whose strict transfer permit policies demand it.

Now, the South L.A. boy is living in Beverly Hills and is struggling not only to succeed in football but also to deal with the culture shock of rubbing the cashmere sweater-covered elbows of the upper classes. If that’s not complicated enough, Billy Baker’s son just so happens to be the star quarterback on the team, and the kid is none too happy about having to share his house and his dad’s affections with a newcomer.

Has All American been renewed for season 7?

Yes, there will be a seventh season of All American, consisting of thirteen episodes that should hit our screens by 2025. But according to the internet, the series is losing its MVP, Spencer James himself. James’ actor Daniel Ezra announced he would be departing the series after the sixth season, and will only be making cameo appearances throughout the seventh. What does that mean? It means the supporting cast is just going to have to pick up the slack. But don’t worry, season six confirmed that James’ football career is going to go REALLY well. In a flash forward to the future, we see that James has been recruited into the NFL and is playing in the Super Bowl. At the same time, he’s also proposing to his girlfriend.

This isn’t the only loss that the series has suffered. Beloved series actor Kamar de los Reyes tragically died of cancer during the series, while his character, Coach Montes, was revealed to have taken a job with the NFL. The seventh season of All American will certainly have big cleats to fill. But isn’t that what football is all about? Rising to the occasion? The cast of All American knows about that better than anyone else.

