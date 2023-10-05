Will There Be a ‘Westworld’ Season 5? Answered

When HBO revived the Westworld franchise in 2016 with a glossy new TV series, the show proved to be a massive hit. The series is based on the 1973 film of the same name and its 1976 sequel, Futureworld, and takes place in a dystopian future. Westworld centers on an amusement park in which androids, known as hosts, are designed to fulfill whatever the park’s wealthy guests desire. It’s an odd but seemingly safe arrangement, as the hosts cannot harm humans and have their memories wiped after each guest interaction. However, things quickly go awry when the hosts become sentient.

Westworld‘s first season boasted a very high viewership, becoming one of HBO’s most-watched original shows. Additionally, it achieved high critical acclaim, nabbing a whopping 54 Emmy nominations. Even though viewership gradually waned over the next three seasons, the series still brought in millions of views, with later seasons boasting mixed-to-positive reviews. Meanwhile, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were open about their plans for Westworld to be a five-season series.

However, it has been over a year since season 4 concluded, with still no season 5 on the horizon. Naturally, viewers may be wondering if season 5 is still coming.

Was Westworld renewed for season 5?

(HBO)

Unfortunately, HBO canceled Westworld in November of 2022, so it will not be returning for a fifth season. While its creators had always planned for a season 5, there wasn’t much they could do without the go-ahead from HBO. Loyal fans petitioned to save the show, but HBO has stood by its decision. A direct explanation was never given for HBO’s cancelation of Westworld. However, it likely has to do with the show’s cost, as well as the corporate shakeup at Warner Bros. Discovery, which saw many HBO shows canceled.

One problem with Westworld is that it is a very large-scale production. Reports estimate that Westworld season 4’s budget was a staggering $160 million, which is even more than House of the Dragon‘s season 1 budget. Additionally, Westworld‘s views had taken a massive dip, going from averaging 12 million during season 1 to four million for season 4. Meanwhile, with Warner Bros. Discovery’s renewed focus on cost-cutting measures, it’s not surprising Westworld was among the titles cut from HBO.

Some fans have remained hopeful that another network or streamer might pick the show up to allow its fifth season to come to fruition. This has happened occasionally with canceled shows, where they switched networks and were able to continue. However, it’s unlikely a network or streamer would be willing to pick up Westworld with its massive budget and the risks its falling viewerships pose. Hence, season 5 is almost certainly a no-go for Westworld.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]