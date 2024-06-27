Is ‘Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy’ Coming Back for Season 3?

Season 2 of Tsukinichi: Moonlit Fantasy came to an end last week, but worry not! Season 3 has already been given the go-ahead! The isekai anime kicked off its second season at the beginning of the year and, after airing 25 episodes, came to an end on June 24. So what’s next then?

Tsukinichi: Moonlit Fantasy centers on the character of Makoto Misumi, an average high school student who is pulled from his human world into a new one to be a hero. Only, he doesn’t look very heroic, so the goddess who summoned him casts him out, sending him to the fringes of this new world. Here, he meets a host of new characters and begins to show an aptitude for magic and fighting, but will it be enough for him to be welcomed back by the worlds that cast him out?

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy is adapted from the light novel written by Kei Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto. It began serialization in 2012 online, before moving across to the AlphaPolis website in 2016. The series received an anime adaption in 2021, airing its first season from July 7 to September 22, with only 12 episodes in total. The second season took a few more years to get going, but ran from January 8, 2024, to June 24, with the episode count more than doubling. No sooner had the final episode aired than it was announced that a third season would be on the way.

We don’t yet know when the next season will land, but if you want to catch up with the last two, you can head over to Crunchyroll.

