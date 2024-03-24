There’s trouble in Tokyo. Is it ghouls? Juvenile delinquents? The Tokyo Vice squad will have to sus it out. That is, assuming they’re renewed for a third season. But will there be a third season of Tokyo Vice? That’s police business. Get out.

What is Tokyo Vice about?

The title says it all. Tokyo Vice is about the Tokyo Vice squad investigating crime in … you guessed it, Tokyo. The squad must descend into the neon depths of Japan’s brightest city to root out crime and corruption. And in case you didn’t guess, there’s a lot of crime and corruption. The cases are chronicled by American journalist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) because lord knows how we Americans love messing around in other countries’ affairs.

Will there be a season 3?

As of now, Tokyo Vice has not been renewed for a third season. Despite the popularity of the show, Max (the streamer, not some guy) is playing hard to get. However, due to the show’s critical and commercial success, we could likely see an announcement for another season within the next few months. After all, the network didn’t wait long after season one to announce an upcoming second season. As long as we keep all our fingers and toesies crossed, it stands to reason that Max will reward us with some info soon. Remember kids, crime doesn’t pay. Unless it’s on network T.V. Then it pays a lot of money for everyone involved. If there’s anything that audiences love, it’s watching people do illegal stuff. In a foreign country? Even better.

