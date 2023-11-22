Will There Be a ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Season 2? Answered

Anya Taylor-Joy is a joy to behold. If you’ve been living under a rock, you may not have witnessed Netflix’s greatest and most underrated show, The Queen’s Gambit, starring the queen herself Anya Taylor-Joy. But will a second season give you more time to get involved? Let’s look at what we know.

I’ve probably rewatched the show three times at least, and it never grows old. The fashion, the acting, and the plot all hit a sweet spot. A Netflix seven-episode series about chess might not sound thrilling on the surface, but The Queen’s Gambit proves everyone wrong. Chess is transformed into an adrenaline-fueled tournament, and Anya Taylor-Joy is absolutely captivating. It’s been three years, and with eleven Emmys and two Golden Globe nominations, the series certainly made an impression.

The Queen’s Gambit was adapted from a 1983 book written by Walter Tevis. The series focuses on young pill addict and orphan Beth Harmon as she becomes fixated on chess. During the 1950s and ’60s, Beth deals with grief, loss, rage, and a bunch of traumatizing experiences that would impact anyone, let alone someone so young. While the focus of the series is Beth’s genius mind when it comes to chess, it also brings a rich backstory to life.

Obviously, fans immediately wanted more from this Netflix mini-series, but we have yet to hear of any season 2. It’s unsurprising, since executive producer William Horberg stated, “It’s wonderful to know that people loved the show where they want to spend more time with these characters. We never envisioned it that way.” Also, Netflix has yet to order another season, which isn’t a good sign because Netflix is known for not answering fan requests. (RIP The Society … and the heaps of other beloved shows that got canceled!)

(Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy is also soaring to new heights and reaching Hollywood fame. After having voiced Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and starring in The Menu, Taylor-Joy may not have any more room on her schedule for another season. However, I’d love to see Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s character, Benny, get more screen time if Netflix answered my prayers for The Queen’s Gambit season 2. Benny was Beth’s potential love interest through the season, as he’s also a chess genius but gives up his crown as Beth takes over the world.

Could Benny & Beth finally get together? Will Beth have a child who is particularly great at D&D? I’m unsure what Netflix has planned or where the creative team would take the story now that it’s run out of source material from the novel, but I can only hope this isn’t the last I will see of The Queen’s Gambit.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]