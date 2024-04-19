Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘Heartbreak High’?

It’s Heartbreak High season, and everyone is abuzz about the release of season 2 on Netflix. Despite that, fans are already asking if there will be a Heartbreak High season 3.

Unfortunately, there is no official news of a season 3 for Heartbreak High as of now. According to Cosmopolitan, Netflix tends not to wait too long before announcing a new season. Official word of season two of Heartbreak High came only a month after the release of season 1, so we expect the same to go for season 3. This is also dependent on how well the show does with viewers, of course.

The cast of Heartbreak High season 3 will most likely see the entire main cast returning, which includes Ayesha Madon (Amerie Wadia), James Majoos (Darren Rivers), Chloe Hayden (Quinni Gallagher-Jones), Will McDonald (Douglas Piggott), Asher Yasbineck (Harper McLean), and more.

If you’re new to Heartbreak High, it was an Australian TV show adapted from the 1987 play The Heartbreak Kid. The TV show first released on February 27, 1994 and was created by Michael Jenkins and Ben Gannon. The story follows a group of high school students living their teen lives at Hartley High, a somewhat racially diverse school. The original show went into serious topics like poverty, sexuality, and identity.

Netflix’s Heartbreak High is a reboot of the 1994 show, following a similar path in tackling teen topics, though with different circumstances and characters. A group of students have their sex lives revealed in graffiti etched on the wall at school, which gets them all sent to a mandatory Sexual Literacy Tutorial sex education course. Amerie Wadia is soon revealed to be the author of the “incest map,” which makes her a controversial pariah in the school.

