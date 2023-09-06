Will the Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Live To See a Season 2?

Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation arrived on the platform on August 30, doing what was once thought impossible. Given that One Piece is one of the longest-running manga and anime series of all time, adapting such a plethora of content is no easy task.

One Piece has garnered quite a devoted fan base over its run, with Monkey D. Luffy becoming one of the most iconic characters across manga and anime. Fans were understandably leery about a live-action One Piece, especially since Netflix doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to adapting anime to live action.

However, the live-action One Piece series has proven successful. The series has been breaking Netflix viewership records since its release and earned a solid 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have also been very enthusiastic about the series, with the show managing to win over the hearts of diehard fans of the source material and newcomers to the franchise.

The first season consists of eight episodes, each an hour long. One Piece manages to cover quite a bit of ground in these eight hours, adapting the first 95 chapters of the manga. This might seem like a lot at first glance, but remember that One Piece boasts 1,100 chapters, meaning the live-action show has only really scratched the surface of its source material. This raises the question of whether it will have the chance to adapt more of the manga.

Is the One Piece live-action series renewed for season 2?

The One Piece live-action series has yet to be officially renewed for a second season. While it remains possible, it may be some time before a renewal. Recently, showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens shared their thoughts about a potential second season with Variety. They indicated, understandably, that they’re taking things “one step at a time.” In addition to still being focused on season 1, things with season 2 are also complicated a bit by how much source material there is. The number of “possibilities and endless permutations” make planning a season 2 of One Piece a little more complex than a regular series.

Then there is also the cost to think about. Even if there is fan demand and interest from the cast and crew, One Piece season 2 largely depends on whether Netflix thinks it would be profitable. While it is breaking viewership records, it’s also a very costly series for the streamer; the first season cost an estimated $144 million. Even if Netflix turned a profit, this heavy budget does bring the show’s future into question. At the rate it’s going, One Piece would need over 10 seasons to cover all of the source material, which would cost the streamer over $1 billion to make, if the budget for each season is consistent. Such a long-running series with such hefty costs doesn’t seem plausible.

Even if the series won’t cover all of the One Piece source material, we still hope it will cover a bit more with a second season.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

