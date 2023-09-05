The One Thing Everyone Wants To Know About the ‘One Piece’ Manga

Netflix’s live-action One Piece series has gotten the warmest reception of any Hollywood anime adaptation to date. I’ve had more random friends ask me about One Piece in the last several days than in the last several years combined. And as I’ve been delightedly fielding these inquiries, two questions (understandably) keep popping up: “Should I read the manga? How long is it?”

The answer to the first question is: yes, you should absolutely read the manga. It’s a totally wonderful ride. Plus, mangaka Eiichiro Oda is an executive producer on the Netflix series, so you already are reaping the benefits of his judgment. Oda’s manga is where everything started, and it has blossomed out into a sprawling masterwork. The character detail, ridiculous foreshadowing and pre-planning, and expansive world-building are on a level that few works of modern fiction can compare to.

That’s also partly because few works of modern fiction have the luxury of being able to unravel their narrative threads for as long as One Piece has. One Piece has been running since 1997 with very few breaks. As a result, the manga is currently nearing is 1,100th chapter. There’s two methodologies through which manga readers can engage with One Piece. One is binging the existing chapters until you’re caught up enough to read it week-to-week, which is made possible via the Shounen Jump app ($3.99 a month!).

The other method is by reading the tankobon, or books which collect about 10 chapters of the manga into a single volume. The tankobon are arguably the most delightful way to read the manga because they include the SBS—a section where Oda answers fan questions at the end of each chapter. (Very unfortunately, the Shounen Jump app cuts off the SBS starting around the Wano arc. Perhaps because they would have to add them retroactively now that new chapters of One Piece are simultaneously published with their Japanese releases.)

There are currently 106 volumes of tankobon in Japan, but 103 are currently available in English. The English versions tend to lag behind by three volumes. But if you’re catching up from volume 1, you don’t have to worry about that release lag for a hot second.

From my own personal experience, I can tell you that the best way to read the tankobon is by borrowing it from your local library. Unless you have tons of money and want to buy the various collections. Which I fully support and am envious of. Buying the volumes on a Kindle is a little cheaper.

In short, the important takeaway is that there are many options for those curious about the One Piece manga. Welcome aboard, new nakama!

(featured image: Eiichiro Oda / Shounen Jump)

