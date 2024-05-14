‘The Boys’ Aren’t Going Anywhere

You know The Boys is good when season 4 hasn’t even come out yet and we’re already getting another. Luckily, Prime Video didn’t make fans wait—the studio has already ordered season 5! Good, I need to see the destruction and chaos continue with my favorite anti-heroes.

Recommended Videos

Season 4 is set to premiere on June 13 and includes characters from the spinoff show Gen V, but the news that season 5 is coming should excite fans. Eric Kripke will remain showrunner for The Boys, so you know the mayhem is going to continue. Season 5 was announced at the Amazon Upfronts in New York, along with a few more shows coming to Prime, including Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 and a Legally Blonde prequel series. The Boys has done a lot for Prime Video; to see it still get the love it deserves is exactly what we want.

“The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family and exploding genitalia, though not in that order?” Kripke said in a statement (via TheWrap). “The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about.”

“The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said. “We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.”

Here is what we know about season 5 so far.

When will season 5 premiere?

Don’t get your hopes up that this is going to be a quick back-to-back release. Season 4 has not yet premiered, so it’s probably going to be a while until we know more about when season 5 is heading our way.

Is there anything to know about the plot yet?

We don’t even know what happens in season 4 yet, so the plot of season 5 is being kept tightly under wraps—especially since everything is so tense on the show right now! The teams are divided, Billy Butcher is on the outs, and everyone has to find a way to come back together before Homelander and Victoria Neuman succeed.

Who will return for season 5?

If no one dies in season 4, we can assume that the cast will all be returning for season 5. That includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman, and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan.

There are some new cast members in season 4, including Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, Valorie Curry as Firecracker, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as an unknown character (reuniting him with Supernatural creator Kripke). Whether they’ll return for season 5 is unknown.

Until we know more, at least we have season 4 to keep us on our toes!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more