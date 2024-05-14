‘Noir’ Will Bring Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man to Life in Live Action

Have you been missing Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir since his appearance in Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse? Then today is your lucky day: he’s back! And in live action! You may have heard the news about a Spider-Man Noir show last year, but now we know for sure that Cage is involved.

The Spider-Man Noir series, simply titled Noir, was announced by Amazon today (May 14). Yep, this isn’t a Disney show, because Spider-Man Noir is one of the Marvel characters controlled by Sony. We don’t know much about Noir so far, but this is an exciting development for fans of all the different Spideys in the multiverse. But this particular Spider-Man is a little bit darker and grimmer than traditional takes on the character.

Who else is starring in Noir?

We’ve never seen Nicolas Cage in a major television role—he’s always firmly been a big-screen actor right up until now. This will be his first-ever regular TV gig, and it’s a doozy. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series!” said Katherine Pope, the president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character.”

We don’t know who will be joining Cage on his Noir adventure just yet. But if you’re hoping to see variants of some of Spider-Man’s most famous villains, they surely must be just around the corner waiting to be cast, right?

What is the plot of Noir?

According to Variety, Cage’s Spider-Man will be “an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Interestingly, the initial reports about the show stated that this version of Spider-Man is not Peter Parker. That could be inaccurate or it could change, of course, we’ll just have to wait and see. But it’s also worth noting that Vernon Sanders, the head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, referred to Cage’s Spidey in the Variety piece as “our new superhero.”

Who is behind Noir?

The show will produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. The team behind the Spider-Verse movies—Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal—will be executive producing along with director Harry Bradbeer.

As for showrunners, we’ve got executive producers Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. Uziel counts The Lost City, 22 Jump Street, and the upcoming Borderlands among his writing credits, while Lightfoot has gritty superhero experience from serving as executive producer and writer on Netflix series The Punisher.

When can we expect to see Noir?

There’s no confirmed release date for Noir, but we can probably expect it to premiere sometime in 2025 or 2026. When it debuts, it’ll appear on MGM+ before making its way to Prime Video.

In the meantime, we can also expect a live-action Silk show from Sony, titled Silk: Spider Society. Fans of the Spider-Verse are having a good time of it right now. We can probably assume that Spider-Man Noir won’t be having a good time when his show rolls around, of course.

