Rata-two-illle should happen. It needs to happen. It’s in the name, after all, and Ratatouille is one of the greatest animated films of all time. I mean, it’s a full-on ride at Disney World for crying out loud. So will it happen?

One would think that Disney would want to capitalize on the success of the original film in the way that they like to capitalize on, well … everything else. They’re remaking all the old classic Disney flicks? They’re churning out Marvel content faster than a 17th century New Englander churns butter. What’s going on, Disney? Why no Rata-two-ille? Do you not like making money or something? That’s not like you.

While financial reasons abound for making a second Ratatouille film, Disney appears to be putting its little fingies in its years and yelling, “LALALALALALA!” in order to not hear them. So far, there are no plans to make a sequel to Ratatouille. None. I don’t even know why the internet is asking now, if I’m being honest. Maybe it’s thanks to Racacoonie in Everything Everywhere All at Once? Maybe it’s because of this 2022 fan-made trailer for a potential sequel?

To be fair, it looks pretty damn good. If I were a Disney exec, I’d greenlight it, although I’d probably greenlight everything just to see what happens. “For yuks,” I’d explain to the angry board members who called me into a meeting as to why I greenlit an cinematic adaptation of a Jar Jar Binks x Reader fanfic series well after profits have tanked. What other explanation do I need?

(featured image: Disney)

