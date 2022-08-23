The Best Animated Movies of All Time

You know, I didn’t realize how intensely people felt about animation until I started writing online content. To help get a better, more rounded sense of how people consume and engage with modern media, I started watching video essays of various types, and as it turns out, a lot of people have very, very particular opinions about the state of modern animation.

And for good reason! Modern animation is suffering from an identity crisis. On one hand, you have people who genuinely do it out of love, and who struggle to gain footing in the capitalistic hellscape that is The Industry. On the other hand, you have moguls who lean into that hellscape to produce a bunch of regurgitated garbage that they know parents with small children will buy into, regardless of quality. For people who grew up with beautiful, creative, and ingenious animated films, it can feel like an insult, and a harbinger of worse times to come for films in general.

So, let’s take a moment to acknowledge the films that have created and established this love within us, and paved the way for similar films down the road. They aren’t ranked in any particular order of quality–that being said, we had to start with a classic…

Shrek

(Dreamworks)

Of course, Shrek is at the top of this list, it couldn’t be any other way. This perfect little movie was created as a “Fuck You” to the studio execs at Dreamworks who shafted some of their most talented artists and writers for insubordination, moving them from working on The Prince of Egypt to. Well. Shrek.

And what a great decision that ended up being, despite The Prince of Egypt being a perfectly fine film. Shrek is the ultimate parody movie that still manages to have more heart than most films out there. It’s clever, it’s funny, you can watch it at any age, and it’s the ultimate worker revenge fantasy—after all, Lord Farquuad is named AND designed after that lead exec who did the shafting. Ha! Get Shreked, guy.

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

(Dreamworks)

I once hung out with a group of very nasty people who put on Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron just to make fun of it. That’s when I realized they were nasty people. How heartless do you have to be to hate on a movie like this? It’s just pure, unadulterated joy, in horse form.

I just can’t imagine hating this movie. It’s got a really unique take on American history for a children’s movie, being that it honors both natural history and the history of Native Americans, over the traditional “American” narrative fed to us in mainstream cinema. And, for chrissakes, can we as a society move past the hatred of “horse girl media” and just see a good movie for what it is??? Y’all wish you could make something as cool as Spirit.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

(Searchlight)

Wes Anderson set a dangerous precedent in modern indie films. It feels like all of them now have some sort of gimmicky animated portion that tries to emulate this iconic movie. But none of them will ever have the panache that is Fantastic Mr. Fox.

It’s got the same level of genius that Shrek has, being that it’s able to be enjoyable for both children and adults. The writing is almost obnoxiously clever, yet the visuals are utterly gorgeous and captivating to watch. The voice acting is subtle, yet not overtly twee, and the music, oh my god, the music. Anyone who tries to top this one is a fool, because it just cannot be done.

Coraline

(Laika)

We have Chicken Run to thank for making stop-motion a mainstream medium for animated films, but we have Coraline to thank for making it goth. Stupid, I know, but Coraline really did leave a fairly impressionable mark on animation as a whole.

It’s undeniably creepy, yet so inventive and fun to watch. Plus, I LOVE how badass Coraline is as a character: she’s constantly undaunted and pissed about the things going on around her, even as frightening as they are.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

(Disney)

The Nightmare Before Christmas has steadily become the Nightmare of Hot Topic & Disney Adults, so I think many people have forgotten just how fantastic a film it really is. This was such a genuine and beautiful film, full of character and inspiration—a sort of ghost of Disney’s old creative flames.

Of course, we can credit a lot of that to Tim Burton (early Tim Burton, to be exact). And, oh, what would this movie be without Danny Elfman’s brilliant score?

Spirited Away

(Ghibli)

Alright, yeah, let’s get to the Ghiblis. I’m gonna have to be picky with these, or else we’ll be here all day.

It’s only fitting that Spirited Away be the first Ghibli film listed here. There’s just nothing quite like it: Spirited Away set a standard of creativity for countless other films to come, while also establishing a creative aesthetic for an entire generation of children who grew up with it.

It’s beautiful to look at, the plot beats are compelling (well, for the first two thirds of the film anyways, but that’s just Miyazaki for ya), and the character design is truly inspired. I still look at my dog and think, “Aha! Fat Rat Boy!”

Princess Mononoke

(Ghibli)

You know how impactful Princess Mononoke is? One of my college professors put it on for us. Granted, it was before finals week, so our sweet professor was giving us a break (shoutout Noriko!!), but it was because Princess Mononoke went beyond a traditional animated film. It had themes embedded in its story and style that embodied Japan as a whole: the struggles between industrialism and the spiritualism of nature, of old ways and new, and the mythos of the wild as a core part of Japanese folklore.

Mononoke was as much a political statement as it was a simple animated film, and considering how powerful Miyazaki is within Japanese media…hey man, hats off, that’s pretty badass.

My Neighbor Totoro

(Ghibli)

Hot take: My Neighbor Totoro is largely nonsensical and silly. I don’t know how well it’d do in today’s hypersaturated market.

…so thank god it came out when it did, because homegirl is an icon! I don’t think I need to elaborate. If you have small kids, follow in my parents’ shoes and introduce them to this movie, so they can grow up believing in the magic of the world, too.

Finding Nemo

(Pixar)

And now, Pixar films! Again: gotta be choosy.

I’m introducing Finding Nemo first purely because it’s goddamn gorgeous, even by today’s standards. I still audibly gasp when I put this movie on—how on earth were they able to get the graphics to look as good as they do in 2003???

The plot is simple, sure, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I actually think it’s a worse writing sin when writers try to make a movie more convoluted than it needs to be for the sake of “uniqueness,” because oftentimes, they end up circling back to mediocrity. N’est-ce pas Nemo: this film took a core premise and created something absolutely phenomenal with it.

Up

(Pixar)

I’ve heard a lot of people get on Up’s case for being almost perverse in how it yanks at your heart-strings. To that, I say: bruh. You ever seen The Fault in Our Stars? You want perverse trauma porn, go watch that movie. Even worse, read the book. Yikes.

No, Up is masterful in its balance between mature subject matter and lighthearted adventuring. Even as a child, I felt completely comfortable watching every emotional high and low in this movie. And haven’t we all had fantasies about a skyship at some point or another? Don’t let age stop you—if Carl could do it after all those years, you can, too!

(Disclaimer: do not try to make a skyship out of your old house that’s at risk of being demolished because of gentrification, we are not liable for your poor decisions)

Ratatouille

(Pixar)

DUH.

Ratatouille is a bop and I’m loving this cultural turning point where everyone’s finally acknowledging it. I’ve been on Remy the Rat’s side since day one. Y’all fake fans need to humble yourselves and watch Ratatouille with your Twitter feed turned off (is that how Twitter works? Ah, whatever).

Seriously though, Ratatouille is just so…cool? So fun? So fresh? Pixar is already a nexus of creativity in the biz, so it’s truly telling that Ratatouille took that reputation and ran with it. Nay, it scurried, on all-fours, into the most prestigious dining promenades in Paris. God yes! Rat-patootie!!!!

Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Sorry guys, I’m a sinner: I only just watched this movie! My friend was hyping it up all day, so we hunkered down on the couch and I gave it a dubious try, having not harbored any interest in superhero media whatsoever since the days of my youth.

Whaddya know, though, this movie was the closest thing to the superhero media of my youth than anything in recent memory! I think the oversaturation of Marvel and DC films have honestly ruined the charm of old superhero films, as cringey as Toby Maguire’s performances could be (delightfully so, I gotta say). But Spiderverse reminded me of the pure joy, creativity, and heart that made these superheroes exist in the first place. Not only was Miles such an endearing protagonist, and Peter was the loser boyfriend of my dreams, it was just so obviously a product of love, and infectiously so. I get the hype now!

The Iron Giant

(Warner Bros.)

Aside from this being one of the films that kickstarted Wes Anderson’s journey in filmmaking, The Iron Giant is just a titan of its time, unlike anything else and beautifully so. I used to watch this movie over, and over, and over again as a kid, and I never got sick of it.

Damn. Thinking about this movie makes me want to watch it again. It’s difficult to explain why the best things are the best, so it’s probably in your best interest to join me (in spirit) and put it on today.

(Also the mom was hot but you didn’t hear that from me)

Akira

(Toho)

TETSUOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO–

I honestly don’t remember a whole lot about this movie (because the plot was so esoteric, and I was nineteen and belligerently drunk), but I do remember having an absolute blast watching it. There was a magic to early-era anime that I think is lost to time, and Akira is the pinnacle of that time. Akira inspired all manner of creatives, and horrified the rest with how literally big-brained it was.

All that in mind, I feel comfortable considering Akira to be the godfather of modern sci-fi films. Thanks, Ojisan.

Honorable Mentions

(Disney)

The following are films that I wanted to add to the above list, but for one reason or another decided to leave out. That said, if you’re at all curious or in search of an animation binge, then I highly recommend you watch these films and let us know your thoughts in the comments:

Perfect Blue: a disturbingly beautiful, beautifully disturbing film about a pop idol who tries to establish a career as an actress, yet suffers at the hands of both the world at large, and her own deteriorating mind.

The Sea Beast: a newer film that I cover in this article, but TL;DR very pretty, very sweet, very fun.

Treasure Planet: an incredibly cool Disney film that remains underrated, save for its cult status.

Atlantis: fun cast, interesting premise, and incredibly ambitious score.

The works of Mamoru Hosada, especially Belle, The Wolf Children, and my personal favorite, Mirai. These films are very inspired by Ghibli, yet with their own distinct flavor and style to separate them as masterpieces of their own.

Lastly, of course, the Disney Princess films are iconic. I ultimately didn’t put them in the lists above because I don’t think they held up quite as well, but they’re still worth watching.

(Featured Image: Dreamworks)

