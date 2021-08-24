What is it about the 2007 Pixar film Ratatouille that inspires such devotion? Don’t get me wrong, I love the film, but few other Pixar properties have inspired their own TikTok musical or endless supply of memes. Maybe it’s the simplicity of the story (Remy just wants to cook!) or the universality of a delicious meal that appeals to audiences young and old.

Fans will finally get to enter the world of Ratatouille themselves with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a new ride featured at Epcot Center’s France pavilion. The attraction sees parkgoers board mice-shaped vehicles, as they ride through the kitchen of Gusteau’s restaurant. The ride is designed to give guests the rat POV, with large-scale models of everyday objects to emphasize Remy’s small size.

The ride is part of a new extended section of the France Pavilion at the World Showcase, which features a Parisian-style street and new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, which will features French food. A version of the ride previously opened in Disneyland Paris in 2014 as Ratatouille: Remy’s Totally Crazy Adventure.

Epcot Center is undergoing a renovation, with plans for Moana-themed outdoor area, a jazz exhibit based on Pixar’s Soul at the American pavilion, and the rollercoaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Other upcoming additions include two new experiences at the United Kingdom showcase, the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure and a Mary Poppins attraction and Cherry Tree Lane expansion.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure officially opens to the public on October 1. No word yet on my one woman fan campaign to bring back Kitchen Kabaret, but I’m keeping hope alive.

(via Entertainment Weekly, image: Disney/Pixar)

The first reactions for Ghostbusters: Afterlife are out and they are good! (via comicbook.com)

Fossilized leaves may reveal the climate during the final era of the dinosaurs. (via AP News)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon was arrested in Indiana for felony prescription fraud. (via EW)

Dan Stevens is our new German robot boyfriend in the trailer for I’m Your Man:

Here are some highlights from the Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony. (via New York Times)

After a national search, NBC has cast Celina Smith in the title role of Annie Live!

The state of California has expanded their lawsuit against Activision Blizzard. (via Axios)

Good news Cozy Grove fans! you can now go inside your tent AND get a pet:

Happy Birthday to LGBTQ+ rights icon and trailblazer Marsha P. Johnson. Rest in Power.

Marsha P. Johnson was born on this day in 1945. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TpDdmGaejc — GLAAD (@glaad) August 24, 2021

How’s your Tuesday going, Mary Suevians?

