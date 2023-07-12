Get Pumped for More Harley Quinn in the ‘Suicide Squad’ Anime

The time has come, folks: We’re getting a Suicide Squad anime series! The last time we got a Suicide Squad film was in 2021, and it was a million times better than the 2016 film. Now, the Squad is getting their own animated series from the studio that brought us Attack on Titan.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Suicide Squad Isekai will be violent, bizarre, and everything you might expect from an anime dedicated to one of the most chaotic parts of the DC universe. What do we know about Suicide Squad Isekai? Keep reading to find out!

What is Suicide Squad Isekai about?

The official synopsis for Suicide Squad Isekai, from Warner Bros. Japan:

DC’s Harley Quinn and The Joker have been ISEKAI!? Suicide Squad rampages onto the stage of ISEKAI! A new original animation from Japan! The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of creators!

Does Suicide Squad Isekai have a release window?

The current release window for Suicide Squad Isekai is sometime in 2024 on Max.

Is there a teaser trailer for Suicide Squad Isekai?

The only thing fans have to chew on is an announcement trailer that gives us a brief glimpse at what we’re in for. At least the animation is absolutely stunning!

Who stars in Suicide Squad Isekai?

The voice cast hasn’t been announced yet, but fingers crossed we get some heavy hitters. It’s crucial for Harley Quinn and Joker to be voiced by the right people.

(featured image: Warner Bros. Japan)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]