Could We Go Back to Stars Hollow for Season 2 of ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’?

Gilmore Girls fans just want to know what Rory (Alexis Bledel) is going to do now that she’s going to be a mother! After Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life hit Netflix, fans have been asking about a season 2! So is it going to happen?

The series, which brought us back to Stars Hollow after 10 years, showed what Rory was up to after college and how she was coping with being an adult. It wasn’t going well, and she returned to her old self in some ways, including her old boyfriends. While it was a nice return to Rory and her mother’s dynamic, the show ended when Rory told Lorelai (Lauren Graham) that she was pregnant, and that was the last moment we had with the Gilmore girls.

WHAT?! We don’t even know what she’s going to do? We assumed that the father is Logan (Matt Czuchry), but we don’t know for sure! We need answers, hence the demand for season 2—but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to get it.

Graham spoke with TV Line a while back about the possibility, and it didn’t look promising. “I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn’t want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome,” but she was also open about her love for the character and willingness to return, even when she spoke to Collider years later.

“There is not a plan for it. Everyone is doing their own thing,” she said. “If that came up again, I love that character so much and I love [creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino]. I will work with her, any time. It would just be a matter of responsibility to the fans and what we could give them that’s deserving of their devotion, or should it just live in reruns. So, I don’t know.”

That all came before creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s comments to Rolling Stone in October 2023. “Well, the thing about families is they never work their s–t out,” she said. “They are dysfunctional forever and because of that, it’s the best possible way to come up with stories because you will never solve your problems there. It will always be what it is. There were a couple of things [I wanted to explore] but we just didn’t have the time. I really never liked the way Lane’s life shook out. I would have liked to have spent more time on her, especially since she’s patterned after my best friend. Sorry, Helen [Pai]. And I think it would be interesting to see a baby and a kid and what that next Gilmore Girl round would be.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore, recently announced her memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl, so at least we’ve got that to look forward to. We didn’t think we’d get A Year in the Life in the first place, so I suppose we can say never say never, but it doesn’t look very promising that we’re going to get it soon. There seems to be at least a little bit of interest?

