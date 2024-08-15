Ahn Bo-hyun as the millionaire cop Jin I-soo from Flex x Cop
(Disney+)
We need to see this billionaire cop bust more crimes in ‘Flex x Cop’ season 2

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Aug 15, 2024 09:57 am

Fans have their own ideas of what Flex x Cop should be. Some are even holding out to the possibility of another season, with a happier Jin I-soo (Ahn Bo-hyun) in the sequel.

I understand the intrigue of wanting to see I-soo plague the police force with more of his unusual, crime-busting methods. This is a man who would fall from a three-story building in pursuit of a crime. Clearly, he’s not doing this for the paycheck. As fun as that all is, this might be our first and last season of Flex x Cop.

Disney+ has yet to announce the renewal of the drama for a second season. It’s not like a second season is needed now that I-soo got the justice he yearned for. I-soo and Gang-hyun (Park Ji-hyun) uncovered the identity of the person who murdered I-soo’s mother. The answer was long-awaited, but it wasn’t a pleasant one, to say the least.

Betrayed by his brother

Jin Seung-ju (Kwak Si-yang) murdered I-soo’s mother to secure his status as the heir of the Hansu Group. It’s a painful conclusion since I-soo and Seung-ju were close brothers. Most of us thought Seung-ju was kind to I-soo because they were siblings, but the finale revealed that he’s just someone who’d kill to stay on top.

If anyone deserves a happy ending, it’s I-soo, who worked tirelessly to find his mother’s murderer. He couldn’t even accept that it was his own half-brother who killed her. The only sequel any of us would want to see is one where he’s happily busting crime with Gang-hyun.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.