We need to see this billionaire cop bust more crimes in ‘Flex x Cop’ season 2

Fans have their own ideas of what Flex x Cop should be. Some are even holding out to the possibility of another season, with a happier Jin I-soo (Ahn Bo-hyun) in the sequel.
I understand the intrigue of wanting to see I-soo plague the police force with more of his unusual, crime-busting methods. This is a man who would fall from a three-story building in pursuit of a crime. Clearly, he’s not doing this for the paycheck. As fun as that all is, this might be our first and last season of Flex x Cop.
Disney+ has yet to announce the renewal of the drama for a second season. It’s not like a second season is needed now that I-soo got the justice he yearned for. I-soo and Gang-hyun (Park Ji-hyun) uncovered the identity of the person who murdered I-soo’s mother. The answer was long-awaited, but it wasn’t a pleasant one, to say the least.
Betrayed by his brother
Jin Seung-ju (Kwak Si-yang) murdered I-soo’s mother to secure his status as the heir of the Hansu Group. It’s a painful conclusion since I-soo and Seung-ju were close brothers. Most of us thought Seung-ju was kind to I-soo because they were siblings, but the finale revealed that he’s just someone who’d kill to stay on top.
If anyone deserves a happy ending, it’s I-soo, who worked tirelessly to find his mother’s murderer. He couldn’t even accept that it was his own half-brother who killed her. The only sequel any of us would want to see is one where he’s happily busting crime with Gang-hyun.
Published: Aug 15, 2024 09:57 am