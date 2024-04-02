Readers Think They’ve Uncovered the Title of the Next ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Book

Rumor has it that the highly anticipated sixth book in Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses series has its title—but can that rumor be trusted?

Recommended Videos

Maas’ award-winning and bestselling series is a fantasy saga that follows 19-year-old Feyre Archeron’s adventures in the Faerie realm of Prythian. So far, the series consists of five books and has established itself as a New York Times Best Seller. A Court of Thorns and Roses has even caught Hollywood’s attention, with a TV adaptation reportedly in the works at Hulu.

Maas is one of several authors who became a global phenomenon within the BookTok community. A Court of Thorns and Roses became such a sensation among readers and reviewers that it has a hashtag on TikTok with several billion views. As a result, chatter and speculation about the next book in the series have been ongoing since her most recent book in the A Court of Thorns and Roses universe, A Court of Silver Flames, was released in 2021.

The possibility of additional books in the series remains high, especially considering the author started 2024 with plans to release seven new titles under Bloomsbury Publishing in the future. She already had three books in progress under her current contract before signing another deal with the publisher for four additional books. One of those seven books was House of Flame and Shadow, which was released in January 2024. Two of the future books also include A Court of Thorns and Roses book and a fourth Crescent City book.

Did fans uncover the title for Sarah J. Maas’ next ACOTAR book?

Maas has confirmed that her next book will be set in A Court of Thorns and Roses universe, but has not confirmed the title, plot, or release date. However, on a recent Instagram post announcing Graphic Audio’s release of A Court of Silver Flames Part 1, some commenters were seen asking about A Court of Bloom and Decay.

Upon doing some research, though, the sole mention of A Court of Bloom and Decay that can be found on the internet comes from a Facebook group called Little Known Reads (Official Bookish Group). In one post to the group, a member shares the alleged cover of A Court of Bloom and Decay underneath the caption “Bloomsbury Presents.” Additionally, the photo cites the release date as 12/24/25. However, after expressing initial excitement for the book, the poster added an update stating they believed it was a “horrible April Fool’s joke” that they fell for.

If it was an April Fool’s joke, it makes sense that the original post and most mentions of the book have seemingly been deleted from social media and the internet. So, although another Court of Thorns and Roses book is officially on the horizon, there has been no indication it will be titled A Court of Bloom and Decay, aside from an alleged prank on social media.

(featured image: Bloomsbury Publishing)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]