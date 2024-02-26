We’re Trying To Be Patient for More ‘A Court Of Thorns And Roses’ but It’s Not Easy!

The romantasy—or fantasy romance—genre has taken over the internet and bestseller lists thanks to the book-loving corner of TikTok known as BookTok, and Sarah J. Maas is one of BookTok’s most beloved Romantasy queens.

Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses series is a full-blown internet sensation and her Throne of Glass and Crescent City series are also immensely popular on the platform.

Can we expect even more from the fae of Prythian? Here’s what we know about the future of Sarah J. Maas’s bestselling series ACOTAR.

“Hello, Feyre darling…”

A Court of Thorns and Roses is currently standing at five books—four novels and one novella—in total. The main protagonist is Feyre as she comes to terms with being held prisoner by Autumn Highlord and fae Tamlin. Feyre is a human and not used to the customs that come with being a fae which leads to some awkward run-ins with faerie wine. Each book is more gripping than the last and as Maas fans know, the last 100 pages make you want to cry, throw up, and cry some more.

Among the many beloved characters, we also get to see many tropes we all know and love, but my favorite just so happens to be enemies to lovers. The tension, the passion, the drama! Rhysand is the perfect enemy turned lover in this series and one of the reasons why so many fans argue that this series is one of the best of its kind.

Where is book 6?!

Sarah J. Maas appeared on Live Talks Los Angeles last year to discuss her future plans and fans were overjoyed with the abundance of news.

“I am working on the next ‘ACOTAR’ novel,” Maas said in the interview, per Business Insider. “I’m drafting it, and that is all I will say.”

She did go on to say just a bit more, fortunately for us. “I will say that I’ve become so focused and obsessed with writing this book,” she said. “It’s like that feeling of having a crush or when you’re first, like, obsessed with someone and you’re just thinking about it nonstop. … I love that feeling.”

As for what this next book might be about, Maas has mentioned previously she wanted to focus on Feyre’s older sister Elain in an ACOTAR book. So that could be a possibility for book 6 since the latest book A Court of Silver Flames focuses on Feyre’s other sister Nesta, but we don’t know anything for sure yet. Since the Maas Multiverse is expanding, the next installment could lead in any direction. We can only hope to see more of our beloved characters Feyre & Rhysand in the next installment, but if we know Maas it can only mean more drama, action, and romance.

