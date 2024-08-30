Sarah J. Maas is known for her sometimes intense worldbuilding, including some weird and wonderful names.

A Court of Thorns and Roses features a number of characters from the mind of Ms Maas, with inspiration clearly drawn from fairytales and folk talks from around the world. The romantasy genre has a controversial history with taking inspiration from other languages without acknowledging how to properly pronounce those languages, so there can sometimes be disagreement about how certain fantastical names and places are pronounced.

Thankfully in the world of Feyre, Tamlin, and Rhys (two of which have just those names that can be pronounced various different ways), Maas has defined how to pronounce the key names and locations in pronunciation guides. We’ve summarized them for you below, to make sure you know your Rice-and from your Rees-and.

A Court of Thorns and Roses pronunciation guide

Alis: Alice

Amarantha: Am-a-ran-tha

Attor: At-tor

Bogge: Boh-ghi

Calanmai: Cal-an-may

Feyre: Fay-ruh

Hybern: Hi-burn

Lucien: Loo-shien

Prythian: Prith-ee-en

Puca: Pu-kah

Naga: Nah-gah

Suriel: Sur-ee-el

Tamlin: Tam-lin

Rhysand: Ree-sand (Rhys: Reese)

A Court of Mist and Fury and beyond pronunciation guide

We meet some new characters in A Court of Mist and Fury, so here’s how to pronounce the new additions.

Amren: Am-ren

Azriel: Ahz-re-el

Cassian: Cas-e-an

Ianthe: Ee-an-thee

Morrigan or Mor: More-eh-ghan or Mor

Tarquin: Tar-kwin

Are there any more names of places that you aren’t sure how to pronounce in the world of Prythian? Let us know in the comments below and we can update them with the official verdict from Ms Maas herself.

