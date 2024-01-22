The ‘House of Flame and Shadow’ Is Almost Here!

Sarah J. Maas fans, get ready. Another book in the New Adult author’s beloved Crescent City series is on its way, maybe sooner than you think!

Maas first turned heads with her Throne of Glass series in the early 2010s, with A Court of Thorns and Roses solidifying her place in the fantasy genre shortly after. Maas then began a third series, the Crescent City books, in 2020. House of Earth and Blood introduced readers to Bryce Quinlan, who teams up with Fallen angel Hunt Athalar to seek revenge on a demon who butchered her dearest friends.

The first two Crescent City books proved immensely popular, and now, the third title is on its way: House of Flame and Shadow. Billed as a “sexy, action-packed” follow-up to House of Sky and Breath, Maas’ third installment in the series is coming very, very soon. In fact, if you were hoping to get your hands on another Maas fantasy novel before Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck.

So, here’s when you can expect the next Crescent City book? Here’s what we know about the House of Flame and Shadow release date, and where you can grab the book when it drops later this year.

House of Flame and Shadow release date, confirmed

According to the official Sarah J. Maas website, the novelist’s upcoming work House of Flame and Shadow: A Crescent City Novel launches on Jan. 30, 2024. That means that at the time of this writing, we’re less than 10 days away from its release!

The book’s official listing sports a wide range of locations where you can grab the third Crescent City installment, including Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Walmart. If you prefer to listen to the series as an audiobook instead of reading it at home, you can catch House of Flame and Shadow on Audible. The book is also likely available at your local library or on the Libby app, though you’ll probably be met there with a several-months-long wait.

House of Flame and Shadow is over 800 pages long; unsurprisingly, it will retail for $32 on release. However, most booksellers are hosting pre-order deals on the work, with some cutting the cost down to $22 or $20. So if you’re a diehard fan, you might want to put your money down now, and save $10 that could go to the next Maas release.

