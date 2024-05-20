Peter Krause as Bobby in season 7 of 911
(ABC)
Category:
TV

‘911’ Season 7 Teases a Pivotal Penultimate Episode

Another wild season is winding down.
Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|
Published: May 20, 2024 11:19 am

911 is now well into its seventh season, following the first responders of Los Angeles with a star-studded cast. Season 7 began on March 14, taking the audience on yet another siren-filled ride, and the penultimate episode is next.

Recommended Videos

The most recent season has been digging into the film archives it seems for much of its inspiration. From Athena and Bobby’s Poseidon cruise ship disaster to Chimney’s bachelor party that seemed like it would mirror the antics of The Hangover (before it got much, much darker), this season has been just as crazy and jam-packed with drama and action as we have come to expect from the show. We’ve seen Hen and Karen’s blended family get bigger, Chimney and Maddie tie the knot, Buck and Tommy finally kiss, and Eddie’s relationship stranded on the rocks.

The most recent episode—episode 8, “Step Nine”—focused on Bobby and the part of his past that continues to haunt him. We are introduced to Amir, a nurse who sustained horrific burns due to a fire that originated in Bobby’s apartment back in Minnesota; a fire that killed Bobby’s wife and kids and Amir’s wife as well. Upon discovering this connection, Bobby sets out to make amends as is part of his Alcoholics Anonymous program (hence the title, “Step Nine”). Those amends get rather out of hand, as Bobby and Amir are stranded in the desert.

As 911 is wont to do, the episode is heavy with flashbacks, taking us back to Bobby’s childhood and the abuse he suffered at the hands of his alcoholic father. We see Bobby deal with the memories of his father’s death, which he believes he could have prevented had he not been listening to his Walkman on full blast to drown out the noise of his father’s abuse. It allows the audience to better understand Bobby’s character, but can he move on from this, or will it continue to haunt him?

Episode 9

The next episode is titled “Ashes, Ashes” and premieres on ABC on May 23, 8 PM ET. The episode continues to explore how Bobby is holding on to his past, unable to take on the mantle of hero that the city is honoring him—and other colleagues—with for their efforts on the cruise ship disaster. Bobby is unable to let go though, and it seems like this potentially will come back to bite him in the ass.

Athena seems to be teaming up with Hen, Chimney, and Maddie in order to help her husband, but will they get to him in time? With this serving as the penultimate episode, we have to wonder whether the events of this episode will come to an end or lead into the finale. With an eighth season greenlit already, we are sure they can leave some storylines loose to build suspense for the next season.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Smiling Friends’ Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed
Two cartoon characters stand in the woods while one whops with his shirt off in "Smiling Friends"
Category: TV
TV
‘Smiling Friends’ Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson May 20, 2024
Read Article Don’t Worry, You Won’t Have To Wait Long for More of ‘The Good Doctor’
Freddie Highmore in 'The Good Doctor'.
Category: TV
TV
Don’t Worry, You Won’t Have To Wait Long for More of ‘The Good Doctor’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 20, 2024
Read Article Characters Don’t Have To Be Bastions of Morality To Be Interesting!
Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, played by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, in their confrontation in season 1 of House of the Dragon. Max
Category: TV
TV
Characters Don’t Have To Be Bastions of Morality To Be Interesting!
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 19, 2024
Read Article ‘House of the Dragon’ Characters Ranked by the Only Thing They Love: Being the Worst
Ser Criston Cole stands in his armor in "House of the Dragon"
Category: TV
TV
‘House of the Dragon’ Characters Ranked by the Only Thing They Love: Being the Worst
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 19, 2024
Read Article I Have To Say It: This Is My Biggest ‘Bridgerton’ Pet Peeve
Eloise Bridgerton very calmly urging her sister Daphne to get a move on in the first season of Bridgerton.
Category: TV
TV
I Have To Say It: This Is My Biggest ‘Bridgerton’ Pet Peeve
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Smiling Friends’ Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed
Two cartoon characters stand in the woods while one whops with his shirt off in "Smiling Friends"
Category: TV
TV
‘Smiling Friends’ Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson May 20, 2024
Read Article Don’t Worry, You Won’t Have To Wait Long for More of ‘The Good Doctor’
Freddie Highmore in 'The Good Doctor'.
Category: TV
TV
Don’t Worry, You Won’t Have To Wait Long for More of ‘The Good Doctor’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 20, 2024
Read Article Characters Don’t Have To Be Bastions of Morality To Be Interesting!
Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, played by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, in their confrontation in season 1 of House of the Dragon. Max
Category: TV
TV
Characters Don’t Have To Be Bastions of Morality To Be Interesting!
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 19, 2024
Read Article ‘House of the Dragon’ Characters Ranked by the Only Thing They Love: Being the Worst
Ser Criston Cole stands in his armor in "House of the Dragon"
Category: TV
TV
‘House of the Dragon’ Characters Ranked by the Only Thing They Love: Being the Worst
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 19, 2024
Read Article I Have To Say It: This Is My Biggest ‘Bridgerton’ Pet Peeve
Eloise Bridgerton very calmly urging her sister Daphne to get a move on in the first season of Bridgerton.
Category: TV
TV
I Have To Say It: This Is My Biggest ‘Bridgerton’ Pet Peeve
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 19, 2024
Author
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.