Will Park Seo-joon Play Prince Yan, Captain Marvel’s Husband? The Rumor, Explained

Park Seo-joon, best known for his roles in Itaewon Class and Parasite, is rumored to be portraying Captain Marvel’s (Brie Larson) husband, Prince Yan, in the upcoming film The Marvels. Rumors of Seo-joon’s casting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) first arose in the summer of 2021 when Daum reported that he had been cast in the Captain Marvel sequel. By September 2021, his talent agency confirmed that his casting in The Marvels was official. However, nearly a year after he was first rumored to be appearing in The Marvels, his role has remained undisclosed.

Fans have theorized about who the South Korean actor might be portraying in the MCU. Initially, the theories suggested that Seo-joon would be portraying Noh-Varr in The Marvels. In the comics, Noh-Varr is a soldier serving under the Kree empire in an alternate universe. His powers were further enhanced by the fact that he had altered his DNA with insect genes, making him half-man and half-cockroach. During a mission, his ship was destroyed as he and his crew flew over Earth 616. After the crash landing in New Jersey, Noh-Varr played a prominent role in Secret Invasion which is set to become a Disney+ TV series in 2023.

As a result, many assumed that Seo-joon was portraying Noh-Varr and would first make his appearance in Secret Invasion before going on to appear in The Marvels. However, new rumors suggest that Seo-joon will actually be portraying Prince Yan, Captain Marvel’s husband and the prince of Aladna.

Will Seo-joon be Prince Yan in The Marvels?

The rumor of Seo-joon portraying Prince Yan in The Marvels was reportedly first sparked by Marvel insider, Danie Richtman. The insider reportedly revealed the news on Patreon.com before it made its way to Twitter. According to Richtman, Seo-joon is portraying Prince Yan, the “leader of a musical planet where everyone has to sing to communicate.”

The planet in question seems to be planet Aladna. In the comics, inhabitants of Aladna spoke only in rhymes. Additionally, the males on the planet had no choice in marriage. As a result, when the mutant child Lila Cheney, gifted with intergalactic transportation powers, arrived in Aladna, she became engaged to Prince Yan. Years later, upon her return to Aladna, she and Prince Yan no longer wished to marry, but the royal family held them to their engagement. When the villain Marlo showed up to challenge Lila for the hand of Prince Yan, Captain Marvel fought in Lila’s place. Upon defeating Marlo, Captain Marvel became Prince Yan’s bride. As a result of her position, she allowed him to wed a bride of his own choosing.

The rumor wasn’t met with enthusiasm by MCU fans who have been holding out for Larson’s Carol Danvers to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Fans were also put off by the idea of Seo-joon’s character leading a musical planet, as they questioned if that meant The Marvels could be a musical.

I’m not so sure about the “musical” idea either, but I’m hoping it is just another term used to recognize that the inhabitants of Aladna speak in rhymes. While the idea of Captain Marvel having a husband may not appeal to fans, they also need to remember that, according to comic book history, it isn’t necessarily a traditional husband/wife situation. Instead, it was about two characters helping each other out to confirm that both men and women should have a choice when it comes to selecting a partner. And don’t forget, as of right now, it’s just a rumor! We will have to wait for official confirmation from Marvel on the future of Prince Yan.

