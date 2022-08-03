The Marvels is set to premiere on July 28th, 2023 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Phase 5. This film will be a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel and will see Brie Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers (a.k.a. Captain Marvel) for the film. Additionally, we will see Teyonah Parris reprising her WandaVision role as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani reprising her role as Kamala Khan after being introduced in the miniseries Ms. Marvel.

The film is going to be a continuation of Ms. Marvel, as well. Hence, Khan’s family, including her brother, Amir Khan (Saagar Shaikh), mother, Muneeba Khan (Zenobia Shroff), and father, Yusaf Khan (Mohan Kaputr), will all be appearing in the film, as well. Additionally, Samuel L. Jackson will be returning as Nick Fury. This leaves two more confirmed cast members, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon, whose roles are still undisclosed.

The question of who Seo-joon and Ashton are playing has certainly fostered quite a bit of speculation. Both are high-profile actors, with Seo-joon having starred in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, The Divine Fury, and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? Meanwhile, Ashton has starred in Greta, Mr. Malcolm’s List, and numerous theater projects. No details have been revealed about Seo-joon’s role, but Zawe has been rumored to be the main antagonist.

What is Zawe’s The Marvels villain role?

So far, no information has been confirmed about Zawe’s role. However, two rumors that have taken hold are that she is either the Kree General or Rogue. The Rogue rumor is mainly from fans who are hopeful that the X-Men mutant will make an entrance in the MCU, since Marvel bought 20th Century Fox and owns the rights to the X-Men. Meanwhile, Rogue and Captain Marvel do have quite a tense history in the comics. At one point, Rogue, who can absorb and remove powers, actually took away Captain Marvel’s powers. Hence, there’s a small chance Ashton’s villainous role could be as Rogue. If she takes out Captain Marvel, it will certainly spell a need for Ms. Marvel and Rambeau to come to her aid.

However, a new rumor that seems more in line with Captain Marvel‘s story, is that Ashton is the Kree General, Ael-Dan. In the comics, Ael-Dan had an incredibly minor role, only appearing in 3 issues. He and Dar-Ben became joint emperors of the Kree after assassinating the prior emperor, Clumsy Foulup. Most rumors seem to suggest that Ael-Dan will be gender-swapped so that Ashton can portray the character in the film, but she, likewise, could potentially portray either him or Dar-Ben.

The fact that not much is known about Ael-Dan means that the MCU could really morph him into an almost new character for Ashton to portray. Meanwhile, further featuring of the Kree in The Marvels makes sense, after Captain Marvel interfered in their war against the Skrulls. It is likely they haven’t forgotten Captain Marvel, and they could be stirring up more trouble, this time under the guidance of the Kree General. So far, though, it is merely a fan rumor and it remains to be seen who Zawe will actually portray in The Marvels.

