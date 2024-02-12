Will Our Favorite Trickster God Appear in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

The biggest night in advertising, colloquially known as the Super Bowl, has come and gone once again, and as far as the night’s new movie trailers go, the one for Deadpool & Wolverine was the undisputed champion of the night, sans maybe the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jests aside, if there was ever a sign that Deadpool & Wolverine was going to fulfill Matthew Vaughn’s prophecy and breathe the proper life back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the new trailer was it; indeed, the Merc With the Mouth’s presence in the Disney playground gives him the perfect opportunity to riff with his trademark meta raunch, and that combined with what look to be some game-changing promises for the MCU canon gives this new trailer all the legs it could ever need.

Of course, as with every new Marvel trailer, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s raises far more questions than it answers, and in this case, one can’t help but wonder if the writers will be able to get away with roping the TVA into these shenanigans without giving a shoutout to the newly-crowned god of stories.

Could Loki show up in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Let’s look at what we know thanks to the trailer. The TVA has pruned Wade Wilson, and, by all appearances, seems to be relatively functional considering the complete overhaul of operations Loki enforced on them at the end of season two of Loki. So, we’re either seeing a new-and-improved TVA, or a TVA that hasn’t been impacted by Loki’s actions yet.

The former makes sense, since the TVA’s ability to travel to the Fox universe could be a brand new one gifted to them by Loki unscrewing the lid on infinite timelines. But given how routinely the TVA is going about their operations, it could also be the case that Loki hasn’t changed the game just yet, although that in turn could be explained away by the TVA having adapted to their new rules by now.

All things considered, Marvel will probably be hard-pressed to not give at least some nod to Loki during Deadpool & Wolverine; at the very least, whether the events of season two of Loki take place after or concurrently with Deadpool & Wolverine, we’ll probably see Yggdrasil through a window or something of the sort.

As for Loki getting directly involved with the plot, we can chalk that up as extremely wishful thinking, since he has a much more important job to attend to now.

