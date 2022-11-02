Will Daredevil’s Planned ‘Most Epic’ Fight Scene Finally Show Up in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

Netflix’s Daredevil became known for its epic fight scenes, particularly ones where the entire thing was done in one shot. With the return of Matt Murdock in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we even got a nod to this style of fighting when he teams up with Jennifer Walters.

So the hope that we’d get the same kind of style in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series remains among fans, mainly because it is such a staple of the way Matt Murdock fights versus other heroes in the Marvel world. And now we’re learning that there is another epic Daredevil scene out there that we’ve yet to see. (“Yet” meaning I hope it ends up in the new series).

In an interview with Average Being, Daredevil stunt double Chris Brewster talked about an epic scene in season 4 that would have topped even that first hallway fight scene we got in season 1. “Before they canceled Daredevil, the stunt team and I created the most epic single-shot hallway fight in history,” Brewster said. “We were ready to absolutely blow the first three ‘oners’ away with this one. It was going to be an absolutely epic work of art. We designed the most creative texas switches, the most dynamic character-driven choreography, and the most innovative camera work any of us have ever imagined. I still have the blueprints, notes, and references. Hopefully, we get the chance to put it on screen someday.”

The beauty of the hall fights should return in Daredevil: Born Again

Currently, Charlie Cox is training for his return of Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, and we don’t really know how the show is going to fit in with the pre-existing Daredevil catalog, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. For all we know, it could be a completely different show from what we had on Netflix.

But I don’t think that’s the plan, given everything that we do know. From what both Cox and Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio have said about their characters, they are playing the same journey they did on the Netflix shows. So, having a new journey for Matt Murdock in the MCU should still feel like part of the original Netflix run—meaning this fight scene could still come to us yet. Maybe it’s just wishful thinking, but it’d be so wonderful to return to the world of Daredevil with a hallway fight to rival the ones from the original series.

