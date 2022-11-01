Charlie Cox Training for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Is My New Happy Place

One of the best things about phases 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. After the massive popularity of the original 3-season Netflix series, fans were overjoyed to learn that Matt Murdock would be returning in Daredevil: Born Again, currently slated for release in spring 2024. But we didn’t even have to wait until 2024 to get our first peek at Daredevil in the MCU, thanks to his guest appearance in She-Hulk.

Although Born Again won’t start filming until 2023, Cox is already preparing for his return to Marvel by training for those fight sequences we love so much.

“Charlie cracking some pads from a few weeks ago. Getting serious pop on some of those shots. The left hook to the body is money. I’ve renamed the superman punch the Daredevil in our gym”@chrisfieldsmma #teamkf #charliecox #daredevilbornagain #marvel #wearedifferent pic.twitter.com/ELydwi0pif — TeamKF (@teamKFma) October 28, 2022

Cox recently trained at Team KF Martial Arts, a martial arts studio in Dublin, Ireland. In the caption to the video, Cox’s trainer Chris Fields explains what Cox is working on, writing, “Charlie cracking some pads from a few weeks ago. Getting serious pop on some of those shots. The left hook to the body is money. I’ve renamed the superman punch the Daredevil in our gym.”

Team KF also posted a photo of Cox and Fields after their session.

Charlie Cox has been training with @chrisfieldsmma at Team KF to prepare for his new role ?#DaredevilBornAgain #teamkf pic.twitter.com/lVgTP4xTcc — TeamKF (@teamKFma) October 26, 2022

Fields writes that “after meeting Charlie, I quickly realised he wanted to train exactly like a fighter. He returned to the gym after each tough session I put him through and I was blown away by his work ethic and willingness to learn—the same characteristics needed to be an elite fighter.”

After appearing in Netflix’s Defenders in 2017, in which Murdock teams up with other Marvel street heroes, Cox spoke with Men’s Journal about his training regimen for the original Daredevil series. Of Daredevil’s fight sequences, Cox said,

I like to think of Daredevil as a really talented pub fighter or a great street brawler. He has studied all of the martial arts, but he uses a little bit of everything whenever the moment suits him. He could go from boxing to Muay Thai to Jiu Jitsu just like that. Because of that, our sequences have a little bit of everything and I find myself really enjoying all of it.

One aspect of the Netflix Daredevil series that distinguished it from the MCU proper was its more mature content, including its gritty, bloody fight scenes. Cox’s new training regimen could indicate that even if MCU content tends to be more family-friendly than Netflix, we may get some fantastic fight choreography. Hopefully in hallways!

In the meantime, I’ll just be sitting here, watching Charlie Cox’s training videos over and over again.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

